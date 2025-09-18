Clarivate Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

Annual Report Highlights Achievements in Advancing the UN SDGs

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today released its 2024 sustainability report, highlighting the company's achievements in driving sustainability and broader Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) principles over the past year. This annual report demonstrates how Clarivate continues to focus on aligning its products and services with the United Nations Sustainable Goals (UN SDGs), contributing to progress across all 17 of these goals.

In 2024, Clarivate signed the UN SDGs Publishers Compact, in addition to maintaining its existing commitments to the United Nations Global Compact, the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles and CEO Action for Inclusion & Diversity.

Matti Shem Tov, Chief Executive Officer, Clarivate, said: "At Clarivate, we help people and organizations think forward, which is essential for a sustainable future. We are committed to driving sustainability by providing our solutions that help our customers advance UN SDGs worldwide. We strive to implement sustainable business practices across our operations and partner with those in our value chain to do the same."

Key achievements in the 2024 report include:

49% of Clarivate revenue is directly aligned with the SDGs.

The Academia and Government segment developed and is now offering a Sustainability Ebook Subscription, mapped to all 17 SDGs.

Clarivate colleagues used their volunteer time off benefit to provide nearly 32,000 collective hours improving their communities.

A company-wide 'Clarivate Mentoring Program' was launched to assist colleagues with their professional development plans and career growth.

Clarivate was included in the Global Mentorship Initiative's top five corporate partners and is the first corporate partner to have 10x repeat mentors.

The report shows how Clarivate has aligned its corporate sustainability goals with the UN SDGs, particularly in the following ways:

SDG 4: Quality education: With over 130 million students benefiting from Clarivate solutions, Clarivate has a significant impact on education. Clarivate tools empower students to enhance their learning and research experiences and access valuable resources. Clarivate serves as a trusted partner to more than 26,000 public and academic libraries, providing essential tools and resources.

SDG 9: Industry, innovation and infrastructure: Clarivate data and insights support customers along the innovation lifecycle, bringing innovations to market faster. With over 200 million individual documents detailing research and development outcomes, Clarivate data empower policymakers to understand the global technology landscape and inform sustainability policies.

United Nations Global Compact: Clarivate signed the UN SDGs Publishers Compact as a commitment to develop sustainable practices and act as a champion of the SDGs during the Decade of Action (2020-2030).

Liliana Hinderman, Senior Vice President, Chief Risk and Sustainability Officer, said: "At Clarivate, our commitment to sustainability is not just a corporate responsibility but a core part of who we are. We are proud to share our unwavering commitment, progress and future plans in this report. We continue to integrate sustainability into our business goals, which are designed to help us and our clients advance a more sustainable world."

