Clarivate Partners with CRKN to Further Canada's Research Goals

Web of Science Provides Expanded Access to Essential Research Tools and Data for Canadian Libraries and Research Institutions

LONDON, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced a multi-year partnership with the Canadian Research Knowledge Network (CRKN), a consortium of libraries and research institutions in Canada. The agreement provides 55 Canadian universities with expanded access to the Web of Science and is designed to enhance inter-member research collaborations, improving accessibility to Web of Science content for all members.

The Web of Science platform is home to the world's first and most trusted publisher-neutral citation index – Web of Science Core Collection – and connects developments along the entire research lifecycle to that trustworthy core. It streamlines the discovery of content from the world's leading journals alongside conference papers, books, dissertations and theses, datasets, patents, preprints, awarded grants, policy documents and more.

For CRKN members, new extended access to the Web of Science API will allow researchers to use the rich Web of Science metadata to support their research projects. Access to the Derwent Innovations Index and the Policy Citation Index will help members better understand the societal impact of their outputs.

Craig Olsvik, Director, Content Program at CRKN, said: "CRKN is pleased to have renewed our agreement with Clarivate for Web of Science through 2029. Expanded access to Web of Science content will serve Canadian researchers across the country, and we're particularly happy to now include extended access to the Web of Science API for our members."

Bar Veinstein, President of Academia and Government at Clarivate, said: "We are delighted to extend our partnership with CKRN. Canada holds a prominent and often collaborative position in academic research globally, with its research contributions surpassing the international average in terms of innovation and patents.

"This new agreement underscores the value we offer to Canadian institutions and researchers through the Web of Science. We remain committed to supporting the research community in Canada by providing the necessary tools and resources to foster innovation and discovery which ultimately drives societal impact."

