Clarivate Launches New Artificial Intelligence Tools to Enable Trademark Professionals to Assess Brand Risk from Every Angle

New tools gather, analyze, compare, and deliver insights from more than 140 million trademark records and more than 6.2 million trademark office and court decisions

LONDON, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today announced the launch of the Clarivate Brand Landscape Analyzer and the development of the Clarivate Trademark Watch Analyzer. Together they will enable brand professionals to assess brand risk from every angle as they make trademark intelligence more actionable.

With almost 12 million new trademark applications in 2022, brand and trademark professionals face exponential growth in data sets. They enable IP professionals to focus their time on making informed decisions to establish and protect trademarks under their stewardship in minutes, rather than days. These tools leverage artificial intelligence (AI) built on rich proprietary content and trained by Clarivate internal search experts to analyze and deliver insights from more than 140 million trademark records and over 6.2 million trademark office and court decisions.

Powered by proprietary, patented technologies including AI and machine learning the Brand Landscape Analyzer combines trademarks, case law, and competitive intelligence data, to provide IP professionals with a real-time risk assessment of future trademark candidates. It provides businesses with a comprehensive understanding of potential risks to their brand, including litigation maps, in-use examples and similarity assessments, while improving the way IP professionals search and protect new trademarks by combining data and decisions into one single workflow.

The Trademark Watch Analyzer is being designed to address the challenges faced by trademark owners in protecting their trademarks. It combines proprietary, global trademark, and case law data from Clarivate with in-house IP expertise and uses leading AI technology to provide faster and more accurate answers to critical business questions. Global monitoring and automated alerts will enable trademark owners to monitor and protect global brands with confidence.

Gordon Samson, President, IP, Clarivate, said: "Brand risk is a significant concern for companies of all sizes in today's fast-paced business environment. At Clarivate, we empower law firms to achieve practice excellence by providing their clients with trustworthy, data-driven guidance. We aim to bring clarity to the complex. We have been using AI in our products for many years, as applied responsibly and in the right use cases, it helps professionals achieve more. We are investing in new tools that empower brand professionals to assess the potential risks to their brand and meet today's challenges with greater agility, efficiency and confidence."

To learn more about the Clarivate Brand Landscape Analyze and the Clarivate Trademark Watch Analyzer, visit here.

