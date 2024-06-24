Clarivate Launches IP Collaboration Hub

Enabling users to save time and reduce risks in the IP filing and prosecution process

LONDON, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today launched the IP Collaboration Hub™ at the 2024 Clarivate Ignite conference held in San Diego, U.S. The new solution integrates with Clarivate IP management systems (IPMS) to provide a central hub for collaborating with local agents worldwide.

The IP Collaboration Hub enables users to save time and reduce risks in the IP filing and prosecution process by providing a portal for instructors and local agents to collaborate and exchange information, while automatically docketing everything in the IPMS. This portal addresses a critical issue in the IP industry – over-reliance on email for communication – which introduces risk into the process. The Hub automates and standardizes communication management between law firms, corporations and their local agents.

Gordon Samson, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "As we navigate the rapidly evolving IP landscape, staying ahead requires strategic and seamless collaboration as well as innovation. This launch is part of a broader strategy to serve the market as the central hub for IP management, including expanding software support across the IP lifecycle while continuing to invest in our leading patent maintenance and IP management software (IPMS) capabilities.

"Our clients innovate and move quickly, and so do we. At Clarivate we think forward, innovating to redefine the future of IP management. With an improved user experience, system stability, and the integration of FoundationIP and Memotech, IP Collaboration Hub enables clients to dramatically reduce time spent assembling documents and communicating with agents."

The new solution enables users to manage their entire foreign filing and prosecution process for patents and trademarks from a single, structured mechanism for automated docketing fully integrated with their IPMS. The structured process eliminates human errors or missing documents when sending instructions, avoiding mistakes that could lead to loss of IP rights.

