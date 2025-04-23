Clarivate Launches DRG Commercial Analytics 360 Enabling Medtech Companies to Advance Commercial Strategy and Execution

New solution provides integrated provider intelligence and real-world data to optimize targeting, strategic planning and patient access across commercial organizations

LONDON, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the launch of DRG Commercial Analytics 360—a solution designed to empower medtech companies with advanced insights to drive commercial performance. As the demand for precise, analytics-driven strategies grows, medtech companies require deeper visibility into customer activity, affiliations, practice behavior and caseloads. DRG Commercial Analytics 360 equips commercial teams with the insights needed to navigate the complex U.S. provider landscape, engage key stakeholder, and improve both patient access and business outcomes.

Tailored for the medtech sector, the platform combines the robust search capabilities of Procedure Finder with the extensive Clarivate provider and affiliations network. It delivers real-world, data-driven intelligence, enabling medtech companies to optimize strategic planning, field sales performance and market execution.

Juliane Ray, Vice President, Product Management, Medtech, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate, said: "DRG Commercial Analytics 360 was purpose-built to help medtech companies translate real-world data into smarter, more agile commercial strategies. By enabling precise omnichannel targeting, seamless integration and intelligent bundling, the platform provides the accuracy and granularity needed to navigate today's complex provider landscape. With insights mastered at the market segment level, our customers can uncover new opportunities and make confident, data-driven decisions that advance both business goals and patient access."

Theo McCormick, Senior Manager Pricing & Analytics, Bioventus, Inc., said: "Understanding the data has helped to shape our strategy, instead of chasing competitors, we're now looking at clinicians differently. The data is helping to change our conversations with physicians to include the business leaders of healthcare systems."

To meet the evolving demands of complex targeting in medtech, DRG Commercial Analytics 360 delivers a suite of capabilities that enable smarter, data-driven decisions across the commercial organization:

Actionable Intelligence : Integrated healthcare provider data and analytics offer clear, tailored insights into who is treating targeted patients, their network affiliations, and where procedures are performed—across hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other care settings.

: Integrated healthcare provider data and analytics offer clear, tailored insights into who is treating targeted patients, their network affiliations, and where procedures are performed—across hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other care settings. Accurate, De-duplicated Market Segments : By categorizing procedures by type and eliminating code-level duplication, the platform ensures a reliable, detailed view of procedure volume and flow across the U.S. market.

: By categorizing procedures by type and eliminating code-level duplication, the platform ensures a reliable, detailed view of procedure volume and flow across the U.S. market. 360˚ Market Visibility : Modularized claims and code groupings are aligned with precise market definitions to support accurate market sizing and informed resource allocation.

: Modularized claims and code groupings are aligned with precise market definitions to support accurate market sizing and informed resource allocation. Expert-Led Data Intelligence: Backed by in-house medtech, medical coding, and U.S. healthcare expertise, Clarivate data scientists apply tailored extrapolation methodologies to surface nuanced insights across market segments.

The Clarivate medtech team partners with medical device companies and distributors to fully harness the value of DRG Commercial Analytics 360—whether building national strategy or optimizing field sales planning. To learn more about DRG Commercial Analytics 360, visit here.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.com

Media Contact:

Luna Ivkovic

External Communications, Life Sciences & Healthcare

[email protected]

SOURCE Clarivate Plc