Clarivate Collaboration with Open Access Monitor Germany to Provide Web of Science Data Across DACH region

New access to trusted data feeds will support open access needs in German, Austrian and Swiss research communities

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, is supporting the Open Access Monitor (OA Monitor), Germany with the provision of Web of Science™ publication, grant and funding data to increase the impact of scientific scholarship and to enable more equitable participation in research. Clarivate™ will provide weekly customised data from the Web of Science covering the publication literature for the DACH region (which includes Germany, Switzerland and Austria).

Supported by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and managed by Forschungszentrum Jülich, the OA Monitor provides evaluations of both the volume and financing of publications at federal, state and institutional level in the DACH region. The ability to connect the corresponding author data from the Web of Science with the publication fee information sourced by OA Monitor will have particularly broad implications for the German academic library community. The data will also help policy makers gauge the status of the transformation to Open Access (OA).

The collaboration strengthens Clarivate's continued commitment to support open research by investing in community-driven projects and enhanced OA data in its products. Other recent OA activities include the provision of a funding grant to Impactstory (now Our Research) and addition of new OA publication data in the Journal Citation Reports™ to help the research community to better understand the contribution of gold OA content to the literature and its influence on scholarly discourse.

Clarivate was the first company to provide easy access to peer-reviewed OA articles by embedding OA data into its citation index and there are now >12 million articles with OA versions in the Web of Science research intelligence platform. Its publisher-neutral approach means that its data offers the best combination of robust OA data and careful editorial curation as it remains the only citation database that comprehensively covers editorially controlled, peer-reviewed and versioned open research.

Dr. Bernhard Mittermaier, Head of the Central Library at Forschungszentrum Jülich said: "At Forschungszentrum Jülich, we have been using products from Clarivate and its predecessors for decades, and so we are very pleased to have the opportunity to integrate Web of Science data into the Open Access Monitor as well. OA Monitor is a very valuable tool to analyse data on the progress of Open Access transformation, which has now received an important improvement."

Jerre Stead, CEO and Executive Chairman, Clarivate said: "Clarivate is a valued and long-standing part of the scholarly ecosystem, and we're always looking for ways to make the process of scientific discovery faster, more robust and more transparent. We are proud of our record on embracing open research and seek to help the research community in the DACH region and beyond make better informed, data-driven decisions on open research policy and strategy."

