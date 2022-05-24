Clarivate Annual Sustainability Report Highlights 2021 Milestones, Establishes Sustainability as Strategic Business Imperative

Revealing impact across all 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals with 46% of revenues attributable to SDGs

LONDON, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today published its second annual sustainability report. The interactive report outlines the progress Clarivate made in 2021 in the areas of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG), and presents ambitious long-term goals for the business.

Jerre Stead, Executive Chair and CEO of Clarivate, said: "At Clarivate, sustainability isn't something we do, it's everything we do. Our solutions and deep domain expertise help our customers solve some of the world's most complex challenges, from climate change to disease management and sustainable resource use. Our second annual sustainability report provides data-driven examples of what we have achieved so far and lays out our ambitious plans for the future – including achieving carbon neutrality by 2024 with sights on a net-zero future, aligning executive pay to performance against ESG goals and getting listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and FTSE4GOOD Index."

Some of the key findings in the 2021 Clarivate sustainability report include:

46% of Clarivate revenues are attributable towards achieving United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

51% of companies ranked in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index work in partnership with Clarivate

80M+ patients were supported through chronic diseases by improving understanding of their medicines

130M+ students use Clarivate solutions to enhance their learning and research experience

2.4M+ citations in the Web of Science™ are related to SDG research areas

2.5M+ inventions in the Derwent World Patent Index relate to green energy technologies

70+ health technology assessments supported expediting the approval of life-changing drugs (2019-2021)

26K+ public and academic libraries rely on Clarivate solutions

22K+ non-profit and for-good domain names are protected by the MarkMonitor Domains for Good program

48/50 of the top R&D companies work with Clarivate to accelerate innovation

This year's report outlines significant progress towards quantifying contributions and mapping solutions to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through a 'materiality mapping' exercise. This initiative provides a clear view of the current state of sustainability efforts at Clarivate, including specific case studies and customer stories. It identifies four key focus areas where the company makes the biggest impact today – SDG 3: Good health and well-being, SDG 4: Quality education, SDG 9: Industry, innovation and infrastructure, and SDG 12: Responsible consumption and production.

Tiffani Shaw, Chief of Staff and Sustainability executive sponsor, Clarivate said: "One of our most valuable milestones when it comes to driving responsible business practices at Clarivate is our framework for quantifying our contribution towards the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This highlights our product portfolio's contribution to SDGs, helps us focus on where we can drive maximum impact now and enables us to further accelerate our contributions by embedding sustainability into our culture and long-term business strategy."

Read the full 2021 Clarivate sustainability report.

