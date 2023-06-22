Clarivate Announces Partnership with AI21 Labs as part of its Generative AI Strategy to Drive Growth

Embedding generative AI to enable market-leading academic conversational discovery

LONDON, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today announced a strategic partnership with AI21 Labs, a pioneer in generative artificial intelligence (AI). The collaboration will integrate large language models into solutions from Clarivate, to enable intuitive academic conversational search and discovery, specifically designed to foster researcher excellence and drive success for researchers and students, while adhering to core academic principles and values.

AI has the potential to revolutionize the world, but its effectiveness relies heavily on the quality of the training data. With billions of trusted, curated, articles, books, documents and propriety best in class data points, Clarivate is well-placed to lead the market on this opportunity, providing customers with the highest quality open, licensed and proprietary content, data and insights while mitigating associated risks.

"We hear from our customers that they are excited about the possibilities that generative AI can bring to help them get more accurate answers faster and be more productive," said Jonathan Gear, Chief Executive Officer, Clarivate. "We have already been using AI in our products for years and our customers trust us to apply new technologies in a responsible way to help them advance their goals and achieve bigger breakthroughs. As part of our growth strategy, we are continuously looking at exciting new ways of applying AI and machine learning responsibly to create new products, enhance productivity and drive better customer outcomes that will provide opportunities to increase value while improving speed-to-market."

The partnership with AI21 Labs will combine curated and trusted content from Clarivate with AI21 Labs' state-of-the-art large language models, to further enhance libraries' solutions to their users. It will provide students, faculty and researchers with rapid access to detailed and contextual information and answers along with more personalized services to offer benefits such as relevant recommendations. Conversational search across discovery solutions will allow students to intuitively interact with discovery services, aggregated databases and collections to receive more relevant, diversified results and services based on trusted content.

Bar Veinstein, President, Academia & Government at Clarivate said, "AI is deeply embedded in our academia and library business. Through this partnership - with our trusted content as the foundation - AI-powered services from Clarivate will be transformative for libraries and academic institutions. We aim to empower researchers and students with the tools they need to gain insights from the ever-growing volume of scholarly content, while upholding academic integrity and observing ethical standards. By utilizing these new AI-powered services, forward-thinking institutions will be at the forefront of improved teaching experience and accelerated pace of research. We will continue to work very closely with our customers, user groups, and partners, to ensure the effective, accurate and responsible roll-out of these exciting developments."

At AI21 Labs we're focused on leveraging our state-of-the-art LLMs for real-world solutions, bringing their value to millions of people," said Ori Goshen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of AI21 Labs. "With this partnership, Clarivate is joining the many companies that integrate our generative AI's versatile capabilities to transform large amounts of text into products that are more sophisticated than existing tools for language generation and comprehension. Our language models are well-equipped to provide high-quality, contextual-based answers and services for Clarivate's troves of content and data, making us the right partner for them."

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

About AI21 Labs

AI21 Labs is a leader in generative AI and Large Language Models, revolutionizing the way people read and write. Founded in 2017, it was among the first companies to bring generative AI to the masses and, to date, offers consumer applications and enterprise solutions. With developer platform AI21 Studio, businesses can build their own generative AI-driven applications and services with the world's most advanced language models. AI21 Lab's AI solutions are being used by Amazon's Bedrock, offering Amazon customers an accessible way to build generative AI-powered apps via pre-trained models. AI21 Labs' flagship product, Wordtune, is the first AI-based writing assistant to understand context and meaning, enabling its millions of users to refine and generate text or read and summarize text within seconds. For more information, please visit www.AI21.com.

Media Contacts

Clarivate:

Rachel Scheer, Director, External Communications, Academia & Government

[email protected]

AI21 Labs:

Tehila Afota, Strategic Communications Manager

[email protected]com

SOURCE Clarivate Plc