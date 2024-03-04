Clarivate and Exor Sign Agreement Under Which Suzanne Heywood Will Be Nominated to Stand for Election to the Company's Board of Directors

Exor becomes a long-term investor in Clarivate, endorsing the strategic direction set out by the Company's Management and Board, and announces it now has a 10.1% shareholding in the Company and can increase its participation up to 17.5%

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence and Exor N.V. (AEX: EXO), the Netherlands-based diversified holding company, today announced that Suzanne Heywood will be nominated for election to the Clarivate Board of Directors at the Company's next Annual General Meeting of shareholders on May 7, 2024. Under the terms of the agreement, Exor, which now owns 10.1% of Clarivate, may increase its participation up to 17.5% of Clarivate's outstanding ordinary share capital.

Jonathan Gear, CEO, Clarivate said: "We welcome Exor's commitment to our strategy as a long-term investor. I'm encouraged by their vote of confidence that conveys faith in our abilities to deliver solutions that our customers trust to fuel the world's greatest breakthroughs."

Andy Snyder, Chairman of the Board, Clarivate, commented: "We look forward to Suzanne joining the Board. She will bring tremendous in-depth experience from multiple Board roles for large global corporations and her guidance will be invaluable as we continue to transform Clarivate into a world-leading intelligence provider."

Suzanne Heywood said, "We are delighted to be a shareholder of Clarivate, a global provider of data, analytics, technology and expert services to several sectors including healthcare. By bringing our experience of building great companies to the board level, we look forward to help Clarivate achieve ambitious goals and express its full potential."

Suzanne Heywood is the COO of Exor and the Chair of CNH Industrial N.V. and Iveco Group. She was born in Southampton, England and has a Science MA from Oxford University and PhD from Cambridge University that she gained after a childhood spent sailing around the world on a boat. Suzanne started her professional career in the UK Treasury. In 1997, she joined McKinsey & Company where she held increasingly senior positions including, as a Senior Partner, co-leading McKinsey's global service line on operating model change. Suzanne is also a Board member of The Economist and Louboutin.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

About Exor

Exor N.V. (AEX: EXO), is a diversified holding company that is based in the Netherlands and listed on the AEX. For over a century, Exor has built great companies and made successful investments worldwide, applying a culture that combines entrepreneurial spirit and financial discipline. Its portfolio is principally made up of companies in which Exor is the largest shareholder including Ferrari, Stellantis, CNH Industrial and Philips. For more information, please visit www.exor.com

Media contacts

[email protected] - [email protected]

[email protected] – [email protected]

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

For further information: [email protected] - [email protected]; [email protected] - [email protected]