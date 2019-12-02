Clarivate Analytics plc announces secondary offering of ordinary shares

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC; CCC.WS) (the "Company"), a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today that affiliated shareholders of Onex Corporation and Baring Private Equity Asia Group Ltd (BPEA), together with certain other shareholders, intend to offer an aggregate 36 million of the Company's ordinary shares in an underwritten public offering. The selling shareholders have granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 5.4 million additional ordinary shares. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of its ordinary shares by the selling shareholders.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Goldman Sachs are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The Company has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") but said registration statement has not yet become effective. The ordinary shares may not be sold nor any offer to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The filing is available for free on the Company's website (http://ir.clarivate.com) and www.sec.gov. You can also request a copy of this document by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc. c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (800) 831-9146 or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 866-471-2526, email: Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any offer of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics™ is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™. Today, Clarivate Analytics is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help customers reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and oral statements included herein may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate Analytics. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate Analytics' current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding results, anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate Analytics' control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate Analytics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise

Clarivate and its logo, as well as all other trademarks used herein are trademarks of their respective owners and used under license.

