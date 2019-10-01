Clarivate Analytics introduces next-generation pre-clinical drug research platform with Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence

Updated solution enables enhanced analytics and greater utility of biology, chemistry and pharmacology data—within a single application

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE:CCC; CCC.WS), a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced it has enhanced its well-established Integrity platform to support pharmaceutical companies' drug discovery and pre-clinical efforts. Currently trusted by 85% of the top 20 pharma companies globally, the modern, user-friendly application has been updated and rebranded as Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence. The platform delivers analytics-ready data that enables more confident decision-making from the lab through the clinic to help avoid late-stage failures.

According to the Centre for Medicines Research (CMR) International, Phase III failures have increased by 10% over the past three years. On average, pharma companies need to develop eight active substances for entry into Phase I clinical trials in order to bring just one to market. In addition, the cost to bring a drug to market is approximately $2 billion, 20% of which is spent on drug discovery and preclinical development and nearly 58% on clinical testing.

"There is a considerable risk and complexity associated with bringing a new drug to market, making it crucial for researchers to connect the dots between early research and clinical success," said Mukhtar Ahmed, President, Science Group, Clarivate Analytics. "Scientists are tasked with evaluating prior research to learn what has and hasn't worked in the past, but it's virtually impossible for them to manually curate and maintain this information themselves. As a result, they risk spending significant time and money on projects that could ultimately fail in the clinic. Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence addresses those challenges and helps companies accelerate innovation with a single source of continually-updated biology, chemistry and pharmacology data."

Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence allows researchers to more efficiently identify and validate drug targets, track their competitors and design effective experimental studies using scientific data on all drugs from first public disclosure. Designed by scientists for scientists, it supports translational research and enables novel approaches to personalized medicine. The updated platform features a completely new user interface with more intuitive search capabilities, advanced data filters, enhanced content indexing and increased interoperability with target prioritization analytics. This helps scientists to easily refine their analysis and more quickly reach informed decisions about their early-stage research and commercial strategies.

Currently, Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence is comprised of data spanning 580,000+ drugs and biologics, 44,000+ genes and targets, 138,000+ experimental models, 2.4 million+ pharmacology data points, and more. Additional analytics and functionality will continue to be added and updated throughout 2020 to further support drug discovery and development.

Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence is powered by Cortellis Cloud, an integrated, scalable technology platform that serves as a single point of access to Cortellis content. The next-generation platform is just one of the many investments Clarivate has made, and will continue to make, to expand and enhance the Cortellis suite of life science intelligence solutions.

