Clarivate Acquires Hanlim IPS

Combining strengths to accelerate innovation in South Korea by offering a more comprehensive range of IP information and insights solutions

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that it has acquired South Korean Hanlim IPS Co., LTC (Hanlim IPS).

By combining strengths, Clarivate and Hanlim IPS will be able to provide a more comprehensive suite of intellectual property solutions to customers in South Korea and worldwide, covering the entire innovation and IP lifecycle – from scientific and academic research to IP portfolio management and protection.

Currently, South Korea is showing the steepest growth globally of PCT filings with an increase of 12.8% from 2018 to 2019 as stated by WIPO1. By joining forces with Hanlim IPS, Clarivate is strategically positioned to address this rapid growth in South Korea and for customers in other jurisdictions looking to file in South Korea. Together Clarivate can offer a wider range of local products and services to directly serve the APAC market, including local customer support, local language search expertise and better understanding of local requirements to influence the overall product strategy.

Jeff Roy, President, IP Group Clarivate, said: "Combining market leading solutions and global footprint of Clarivate with deep understanding of local customers, leading South Korean capabilities and excellent talent from Hanlim IPS means we can better support customers to significantly accelerate innovation both in South Korea and worldwide. Asia is an important hub for innovation, and by joining forces with Hanlim IPS we are better positioned on our mission to be a trusted, indispensable partner to innovators worldwide."

Mr. Lim, Founder and CEO, Hamlin IPS said: "Hamlin and Clarivate have a similar vision for the industry. Joining Clarivate means we can provide our South Korean customers with access to a much wider range of global and local resources. It also means we can further broaden our international vision."

