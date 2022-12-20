Clarity Metals Initiates Exploration Work on Genius' Optioned Lithium381 Property with an IP/Resistivity Survey

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Genius Metals Inc. (TSXV: GENI) ("Genius Metals" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that Clarity Metals Corp. (formerly Clarity Gold Corp.) has initiated exploration work by launching an IP/Resistivity survey on the Lithium381 property. Genius signed an option agreement with Clarity Metals Corp. (CSE: CMET, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) on December 6, 2022 which enables CMET to acquire a 50% interest in the Corporation's Lithium381 property, located in the James Bay-Eeyou Istchee region of the Province of Quebec. In order to acquire a 50% interest in the property, Clarity must spend $750,000 in exploration work before December 31, 2024 and issue 720,000 common shares of its capital to Genius Metals. The Property is contiguous to Allkem Limited's (TSX: AKE) James Bay Lithium property which comprises the Allkem lithium deposit (40.8 Mt @1.40% Li 2 O as Indicated Resource) formerly known as the Cyr deposit (Figure 1).

Click on the following link to view Figure 1. Location of Lithium381 Project showing nearby properties and total pit outline on Allkem's James Bay Lithium Project from the Allkem Feasibility Study.

IP/Resistivity Survey

Clarity Metals Corp. is currently conducting an IP/resistivity survey on the entire Lithium381 property. The survey is performed by TMC Géophysique and is expected to be completed in December. The grid line spacing was set at 100m, with the survey defined in a dipole-dipole configuration and 25 m measurements (n=10). Previous surveys conducted by Lithium One in 2008 (predecessor to Galaxy Lithium) and Allkem (2021) have shown high resistive values which in part correspond to spodumene granitic pegmatite dykes and bodies unearthed and drilled over the years (Figure 2). The last geophysical survey completed by TMC Géophysique in 2021 indicated that the resistivity highs extended for 2.3km east of the Billy Diamond Road (James Bay Road) where spodumene granitic pegmatite dykes were observed. Clarity and Genius hope to outline similar resistivity targets to be investigated during the course of next year.

Click on the following link to view Figure 2. Contour map, apparent resistivity, Lithium One (2008)

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Michel Boily, Ph.D., P. Geo, qualified person under NI 43-101.

Genius Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada.

