Clarity Gold Mobilizes Field Crew to the Tyber and Gretna Green Projects

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

(CSE: CLAR)

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Clarity Gold Corp. ("Clarity" or the "Company") (CSE: CLAR) is pleased to announce that it has finalized plans and is mobilizing a field crew to its recently acquired properties located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, the Tyber and the Gretna Green Projects.

The field crew will consist of a three-person team who will be conducting initial ground reconnaissance and sampling. The objective of the program will be to review the geology and mineralization, locate and verify historic mineral showings, and assess the properties for geochemical sampling. The company will also be conducting a grab sample program on targeted zones to locate additional areas of interest. The goal of the site visit is to design an effective exploration strategy for the Tyber and Gretna Green Projects.

"We are very pleased to be getting started on our 2020 exploration program on Vancouver Island," said CEO James Rogers. "The Tyber and Gretna Green projects have not seen modern exploration and we are looking forward to designing and carrying out field programs to follow up on encouraging historic results."

Tyber Project

The 928 ha Tyber gold-copper-silver project (the "Tyber Project") is located in southeast Vancouver Island in the Nanaimo mining division, approximately 1.4 km south of Arrowsmith Lake and 18 km Southwest of Parksville. Historic rock samples taken from the property between 1916 and 1986 assayed up to 2.328 oz/t Au (from historic adit dump), 16% Cu and 305.5 oz/t Ag (1916 BC Mines Annual Report; Minfile 092F236). The Tyber Project consists of several mineralized shear zones ranging from less than 0.30 m to 2.60 m. Two historical adits on the Tyber Project, believed to be targeting mineralized quartz veins within local shear zones, extend approximately 14 m and 47 m in length (1981 Assessment Report 09432).

The Clarity Gold Corp. Qualified Person has not verified the results of the historic exploration and sampling at the Tyber Project, additional sampling would be required to verify the data.

Gretna Green Project

The Gretna Green gold-copper-silver project (the "Gretna Green Project") is 1,331 ha and is located in the Alberni mining division, approximately 24 km Southwest of Port Alberni and 1.3 km North of Henderson Lake. Historical reports show that a selected sample assayed 48.00 grams per tonne gold, 51.43 grams per tonne silver and 17.8 percent copper (Minister of Mines Annual Report 1921; Minfile 092F24). Limited information on the Gretna Green Project is available, however the QP (as defined below) believes the project warrants further exploration.

The Clarity Gold Corp. Qualified Person has not verified the results of the historic exploration and sampling at the Gretna Green Project, additional sampling would be required to verify the data.

Qualified Person

Mr. Rory Kutluoglu P. Geo. is the Qualified Person ("QP") under NI 43-101 for the technical information in this news release and has reviewed the appropriate and available data for the Empirical Project, Tyber Project and Gretna Green Project and approves the technical contents of this news release. The QP intends to visit the additional Empirical Project claims, Tyber Project and Gretna Green Project shortly and thus cannot validate the historical databases nor the results of the historical work presented herein.

About Clarity

Clarity Gold Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The Company is focused on the exploration of its 10,518 ha Empirical Project located approximately 12km south of Lillooet, BC, and has recently expanded its mineral property portfolio with the acquisitions of the Tyber and Gretna Green projects, both located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CLAR". To learn more about Clarity Gold Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"James Rogers"

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1 (833) 387-7436

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.claritygoldcorp.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the historical prospects of the Company's Empirical Project and newly acquired Tyber and Gretna Green projects and the QP's attendance thereof. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Clarity Gold Corp.