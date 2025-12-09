Clarins launches its mobile app to elevate its customer relationship, in partnership with Merkle

PARIS, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Clarins, the iconic family-owned global cosmetics group has launched its mobile app in partnership with long-standing digital partner Merkle, marking a new step forward in its direct-to-consumer acceleration.

Courtesy of Clarins

Following a highly successful pilot in the UK, the app is now available in the United States, Canada and Australia, with additional markets, including France, to follow shortly. Designed to deepen engagement with its loyal customers, the app introduces a seamless and intuitive shopping experience that supports Clarins' growing subscription business and enhances its direct-to-consumer strategy – a first in the prestige beauty industry.

Unlocking a more advanced shopping journey for loyal customers

For 70 years, Clarins has built its growth on listening, advising, and staying close to its customers, both in institutes and points of sale. The Clarins app extends this relationship thanks to native features that better address customers' expectations:

Fast access to the full product offering;





A simple and intuitive shopping journey;





Persistent login and 1-click payment;





Access to all Clarins digital services, including the AI Skin Observer and the generative-AI powered chatbot;





Exclusive in-app offers;





Push notifications to stay informed in real time about new products and exclusive offers.

During the pilot in the UK, nearly 30% of Clarins' loyal customers adopted the app, which received a 4.7-star rating on the Apple App Store. A majority opted-in to receive push notifications about product news and exclusive offers, confirming the app as a preferred communication channel with the brand.

Built on Clarins' existing e-commerce infrastructure, the app – available on iOS and Android – combines the flexibility of web technology with the performance of native features such as permanent login, one-click payment, and a product barcode scanner. This hybrid app development approach optimizes investments while delivering a premium user experience.

Clarins CEO, Jonathan Zrihen: "Direct relationships with our customers have been at the heart of Clarins' story for 70 years. With this new mobile app, we are strengthening our ability to support them every day, wherever they are. This innovation demonstrates our commitment to exceptional customer satisfaction, both online and in-store, and our pioneering role within the beauty industry."

Clarins Chief Digital, IT & Business Support Officer, Laurent Malaveille: "Launching this app in the US, UK, Canada and Australia -- and soon in other markets -- is a key milestone in our Direct to Consumer (DTC) strategy. Designed for our loyal customers, it offers a simple, smooth and enjoyable experience, while integrating seamlessly with Clarins' other digital services. Our partnership with Merkle has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life and deploying a scalable international solution."

Merkle Global President, Peter Stein: "Clarins is an iconic beauty brand, and we're proud to help them lead the way in redefining digital beauty experiences. While many retailers have embraced mobile apps, few beauty brands have fully tapped into this space – especially in the U.S., where the beauty and personal care market is projected to exceed $130 billion in 2025 (1). This app positions Clarins to capture that opportunity with a customer-first approach."

Merkle UK CEO, Chris Freeland: "This app represents a new, high-impact channel for Clarins. It's a testament to our strong partnership and shared focus on customer-centric, scalable solutions."

The Clarins app is available for download on iOS and Android.

(1) Mordor Intelligence (https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/united-states-cosmetics-products-market-industry)

About Clarins

Founded in Paris in 1954 by Jacques Courtin, Clarins is a family-owned global beauty group that has been innovating for more than 70 years to advance responsible beauty. As a result of continuous research, its plant-based products -- formulated and manufactured in France -- are sold in over 150 countries through 20,000 points of sale. With nearly 95% of sales generated internationally, Clarins is the No. 1* premium skincare brand in Europe and a leading global player in beauty (skincare and make-up), spa, and wellness. The Group has also developed the brand myBlend, built on the concept of holistic beauty, combining targeted skincare, nutri-cosmetics, and beauty tech. Clarins counts more than 8,000 employees across its Paris headquarters, 28 subsidiaries worldwide, two R&D laboratories, and two industrial sites in France. The Group is jointly led by Jonathan Zrihen, President & CEO, together with Dr. Olivier Courtin and his niece Virginie Courtin, representing the second and third generations of the founding family. Guided by its raison d'être -- "Making life more beautiful, passing on a more beautiful planet" -- Clarins is committed to sustainable innovation, with over 80% of ingredients of natural origin and a wide range of initiatives to protect nature and care for people.

https://www.groupeclarins.com/

*Source: NPD BeautyTrends®, Europe 5 (France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain), luxury Skin Care market (products sold in perfumeries and department stores), value sales (€), for the period 3rd January 2022 to 1st January 2023.

