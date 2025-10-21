CLARIFICATION ON NEW U.S. BORDER PROCEDURES FOR CANADIAN TRAVELLERS

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Snowbird Association (CSA) is aware of recent reports regarding changes in U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) procedures for Canadian travellers entering the United States by land.

Despite recent claims from U.S. authorities that fingerprinting and photographing Canadian travellers, staying in the U.S. for 30 days or more, is part of a new policy, our members have reported inconsistent experiences at various land border crossings. The application of this process appears to vary depending on the individual border officer and location.

At this time, the CSA recommends that members continue to cross the border as they normally would. Upon arrival at their destination in the United States (such as Florida), travellers should verify whether an I-94 form has been issued. If it has, they can simply print the form for their records. If it has not, travellers should file Form G-325R with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) within 30 days of entry.

However, there have been instances where U.S. border officers require the I-94 form to be completed at the time of entry. In such cases, travellers may be directed to secondary inspection, where they may be fingerprinted and photographed, and charged a $30 processing fee for the I-94.

The CSA advises all members to be prepared for this possibility when entering the United States.

