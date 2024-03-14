Clarifai Announces AI Developer Alliance to Push Boundaries and Strengthen Development of AI

Alliance to include over 15 developer-led companies and public organizations focused on fostering collaboration around AI advancement, best practices, and ethics

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- Clarifai , a global leader in AI development and a pioneer of the full-stack AI platform, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking AI Developer Alliance. The alliance will bring together developers, technologies, and a broad range of organizations to share best practices and knowledge, and to facilitate collaboration on everything from AI-related ethics to furthering advocacy and driving innovation.

The first members of the alliance are Clarifai, Postman, Coder, DBT Labs, LlamaIndex, DSPy, Deepgram, Weaviate, LangChain, New York University, Cleanlab, Tabnine, Sieve Data, Brev.dev, Cast AI, Ikigai, Last9, and YCurb.

The alliance is open to all companies that play a pivotal role in shaping the future of AI technology and development. Clarifai expects many more companies and entities to join in the coming months.

"Developers are the builders of AI across industries and organizations, and Clarifai has been a leading resource for them in doing so for more than a decade. This alliance will help them cut through the noise of a rapidly growing technology and ecosystem to share insights and best practices, build trust, and to fuel collaboration on projects that push the boundaries of AI development in a successful and responsible way," said Chris Kent, SVP of Marketing at Clarifai. "We look forward to collaborating with the best and the brightest to bring forward this industry expertise and voice."

Clarifai will serve as administrative facilitator of the AI Developer Alliance. Benefits of joining include:

Advocacy Opportunities. Events, workshops and online forums will build connections among leading companies and professionals.

Events, workshops and online forums will build connections among leading companies and professionals. Industry Recognition. The alliance will provide opportunities to showcase company expertise and thought leadership through content and other mediums.

The alliance will provide opportunities to showcase company expertise and thought leadership through content and other mediums. Knowledge Sharing. AI development efforts will accelerate via sharing of resources, case studies, and research findings.

AI development efforts will accelerate via sharing of resources, case studies, and research findings. Collaboration and Future Joint Go-To-Market Opportunities. Alliance members will learn from and collaborate on cutting-edge projects, research, and technology exchanges to drive innovation and create new opportunities for growth across various audiences and verticals.

"This collaborative initiative focused squarely at the developer-level signifies a pivotal step towards fostering and speeding innovation within the AI community. By bringing together leading developers and organizations, this Alliance is paving the way for impactful advancements in AI technology, transparency, and ethics," said Matt Arcaro, IDC Research Director for Computer Vision AI Tools and Technologies.

Clarifai has more than a decade of experience supporting enterprises and government organizations in accelerating AI development and implementation, while also minimizing AI sprawl and expenses, and mitigating risks associated with AI-fueled data.

Companies interested in contributing to the success of the AI Developer Alliance can learn more at developeralliance.ai .

New Member Quotes

"Our commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among developers is further strengthened through our partnership with the AI Developer Alliance, paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in AI-powered development workflows." - Alex Barnett, Head of Developer Relations and Community, Postman

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with the AI Developer Alliance alongside Clarifai. At Coder, we're committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, and joining forces with Clarifai and the Alliance aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we look forward to harnessing the power of AI to drive groundbreaking solutions that will shape the future of technology." - Josh Epstein, CRO, Coder

"Weaviate is excited to join the AI Developer Alliance, as it illustrates our commitment to fostering a thriving ecosystem where developers can collaborate, innovate, and create transformative AI solutions." - Bob van Luijt, Co-Founder and CEO, Weaviate

"We're thrilled to be a part of the AI Developer Alliance. As the originator of the AI coding assistant category and one of the first businesses in generative AI, Tabnine has always been committed to empowering developers with cutting-edge AI tools. We welcome the ability to collaborate with other start-up AI businesses to drive responsible innovation in this critical field." - Peter Guangenti, President & Chief Marketing Officer, Tabnine

"Last9 is proud to join the AI Developer Alliance, reinforcing our commitment to advancing innovation in the tech industry. Together, we'll accelerate the development of AI solutions that drive meaningful change." - Nishant Modak, Founder & CEO, Last9

"We're excited to join the alliance with other AI developers who are on a similar mission of empowering the world with new AI tooling and experiences." - Mokshith Voodarla, Co-Founder & CEO, Sieve Data

About Clarifai

Clarifai simplifies how developers and teams create, share, and run AI at scale by providing companies with a cutting-edge platform to build enterprise AI faster, leveraging today's modern AI technologies like Large Language Models (LLMs) and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), data labeling, inference, and more. Founded in 2013, Clarifai is available in cloud, on-premise, or hybrid environments and has been used to build more than one million AI models with more than 380,000 users in 170 countries. Learn more at www.clarifai.com .

