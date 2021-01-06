Clarience Technologies Acquires ECCO Safety Group (ESG)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Clarience Technologies today announced that it has acquired ECCO Safety Group (ESG), a worldwide leader in audible warning equipment and emergency lighting for commercial and emergency vehicles and home to brands like ECCO and Code 3. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Brian Kupchella, Chief Executive Officer of Clarience Technologies, said, "We are thrilled to welcome ESG to Clarience Technologies. The addition of ESG's leading safety and emergency lighting solutions expands and complements our existing offering of lighting technologies and advanced telematics. With this enhanced product lineup, we will deepen and broaden visibility solutions for new and existing customers. ESG has built a strong reputation as an industry leader known for innovation and customer service and we look forward to welcoming ESG associates to the Clarience Technologies family."

Doug Phillips, President & CEO of ESG, said, "I am confident that Clarience Technologies is the right partner to take ESG to the next level. We share a commitment to customer service, transparency, performance, and most of all safety. As part of Clarience Technologies, we will be able to leverage their resources and R&D expertise to grow our business and ensure unparalleled safety for our customers and those on the road around them."

With nearly 50 years of operating experience, ESG is a global leader in research, design, development, manufacturing and distribution of audible warning equipment and emergency lighting for commercial and emergency vehicles. Its brands include ECCO and Code 3, which are known for products that create safer working conditions that enable operators to get the job done. ESG has a track record of innovation having developed the first backup alarm and today holds over 200 patents, including the newly launched Matrix system which simplifies the systems integration of the siren and lights in a police vehicle.

ESG's brands are trusted by the world's leading on-highway medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle manufacturers; off-highway agricultural, material handling and mining and construction vehicle manufacturers; as well as more than 20 U.S. federal agencies and over 100 international law enforcement and emergency services organizations.

ESG is headquartered in Boise, Idaho with seven offices globally, including in St. Louis, Missouri; Leeds, England; Suzhou, China; Ulm, Germany; Meyzieu, France; and Melbourne, Australia.

About Clarience Technologies

Clarience Technologies is a family of brands (Truck-Lite, DAVCO Technology, Road Ready, RIGID Industries and Lumitec) focused on bringing total visibility to commercial and recreational transportation. Through our data and insights, we improve fleet management, streamline supply chains, reduce total cost of operation and enhance safety on and off the road. For decades, our collaborative, transparent approach has been turning customers into long-term partners. Since Truck-Lite introduced the first sealed marker light in 1955, our companies have unveiled a steady stream of innovation. Today, Clarience Technologies is a global company known for its quality and dedication to sustainability and to a simple principle: in transportation, the more you can see and be seen, the better.

Learn more at clariencetechnologies.com.

About ECCO Safety Group

ECCO Safety Group (ESG) is a global leader in safety solutions and emergency systems. ECCO safeguards its hard-working customers in the commercial sector and Code 3 proudly supports the first responders and public safety professionals that serve our communities. ESG's dedicated team members are working around the world to develop and manufacture quality safety products for 500 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and thousands of fleet and aftermarket customers. We are here to protect the most important asset on the job: your people.

Learn more at eccosafetygroup.com.

