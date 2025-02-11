Clarendelle & Domaine Clarence Dillon Return as Official Wine Partner of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Exclusive Wines Poured at the 97th Oscars® Ceremony for the Third Year in a Row

Clarendelle & Domaine Clarence Dillon will bring renowned Bordeaux wines to the film industry's biggest night

PARIS, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Clarendelle and the family company Domaine Clarence Dillon today announce the brand's return as the official wine partner of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. For the third consecutive year, the prestigious family-owned wine company will exclusively pour exceptional red and white wines at the 97th Oscars® ceremony. This partnership bridges the world of fine wine and film, elevating the Oscars experience for Hollywood's biggest stars.

Chairman & CEO, Prince Robert of Luxembourg and his daughter Charlotte de Nassau ©A.M.P.A.S.

In addition to delighting guests at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, Clarendelle and Domaine Clarence Dillon wines will be served at the iconic Governors Ball after the Oscars ceremony and the Official Oscars® Watch Party at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. This year, Governors Ball attendees can enjoy a glass of our elegant and contemporary wines while winners have their Oscar® statuettes engraved. The wines will also be perfectly complemented with a legendary gastronomic menu crafted by Wolfgang Puck Catering for an unforgettable evening.

"Before joining the family business, I began my career as a screenwriter, so to have the opportunity to partner with the Oscars for the third consecutive year is truly an honor," said President and CEO of Domaine Clarence Dillon, Prince Robert of Luxembourg. "This collaboration is a natural extension of my family's longstanding commitment and deep connection to film and the arts."

Domaine Clarence Dillon will introduce two new wines for the star-studded events:

La Clarté de Haut-Brion 2021 : A sought-after white wine of rare delicacy with only 1,000 cases produced annually, La Clarté brings together the qualities of a fine white Bordeaux wine with fresh citrus and white flower aromas, followed by a crisp and refreshing finish of lemony brightness.

: A sought-after white wine of rare delicacy with only 1,000 cases produced annually, La Clarté brings together the qualities of a fine white wine with fresh citrus and white flower aromas, followed by a crisp and refreshing finish of lemony brightness. Le Clarence de Haut-Brion 2015: Château Haut-Brion became the first Bordeaux vineyard to be named after its terroir, making the estate the first luxury brand in the world. The exquisite red Le Clarence de Haut-Brion 2015 is similar in style and elegance to its elder and encompasses all unique attributes of a fine wine with an attractive profile - smooth yet powerful, tasty and full-bodied, with notes of ripe fruit leaving an impression of freshness and volume, without heaviness.

Among the returning wine favorites are:

Clarendelle Bordeaux White 2023 : A refined and elegant wine, offering bright citrus notes of lemon and grapefruit, balanced by the smooth sweetness of pear and lychee.

: A refined and elegant wine, offering bright citrus notes of lemon and grapefruit, balanced by the smooth sweetness of pear and lychee. Clarendelle Bordeaux Red 2016 : A wine with fruity aromas of red fruit and blackcurrant alongside floral overtones balanced by great tannic power and delicious velvety texture.

: A wine with fruity aromas of red fruit and blackcurrant alongside floral overtones balanced by great tannic power and delicious velvety texture. Clarendelle Amberwine 2021: A complex, well-concentrated and modern sweet wine distinguished by its freshness and harmonious balance of floral fruit and acidity with a smooth finish.

Founded in 1935, Domaine Clarence Dillon is a family-owned group renowned for its prestigious Bordeaux estates, including Château Haut-Brion, Château La Mission Haut-Brion, and Château Quintus. Under the leadership of Prince Robert of Luxembourg, the company has earned a global reputation for excellence in winemaking, joining Primum Familiae Vini, an international association of some of the world's finest wine producing families. Domaine Clarence Dillon has long been a supporter of the arts, with Prince Robert's background and screenwriting playing an essential role in merging the worlds of wine and cinema by bringing Clarendelle and Domaine Clarence Dillon to the biggest night in Hollywood.

For more information, follow on Instagram @clarendelle @chateauhautbrion_ @chateaulamissionhautbrion @chateauquintus @leclarenceparis .

