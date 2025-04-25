OTTAWA, ON, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Claimants of the Federal Indian Day School Settlement who submitted a Claim but have not heard back are urged to contact the Administrator right away as their Claims may have missing information. If missing information is not provided by June 27, 2025, Claims could be denied or processed at a lower level of compensation.

The June 27, 2025, deadline applies to those who submitted a Claim Form or Extension Request Form by the final claims deadline of January 13, 2023. The Administrator is not accepting new Claims.

"We encourage Claimants to review any correspondence from the Administrator for details on missing information," said Cam Cameron, Class Counsel Lead for the Federal Indian Day School Settlement. "If you have not heard from the Administrator, your Claim may be missing information, and you should contact the Administrator at 1-888-221-2898 as soon as possible."

As of late March 2025, approximately 15,726 Claim Forms have not been processed because of missing information. The top types of missing information include:

Missing school name and years of attendance

Representative information (including insufficient information and documentation to identify and validate the Estate Representative for Estate Claims)

Supporting documentation (including Claimant's signature or valid identification)

"Claims with missing, incomplete, or out-of-date information cannot be processed, and compensation cannot be issued," continued Cameron. "For example, if a Claim Form is missing the school name or dates of attendance, the Claim cannot be processed."

Claimants who have not heard from the Administrator can check the status of their Claim by calling 1-888-221-2898 or emailing [email protected]. The Administrator can assist with verifying and submitting your missing information.

Supports available to Claimants

Class Counsel continues to provide free legal support to Claimants. Legal support is available at no cost by calling 1-844-539-3815 or emailing [email protected].

Mental health and crisis support is also available to Claimants at no cost 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Hope for Wellness Helpline. Contact Hope for Wellness for free services at 1-855-242-3310 or through their online chat at www.HopeForWellness.ca. Support is available in English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut, on request.

Learn more about the Federal Indian Day School Settlement at www.IndianDaySchools.com.

