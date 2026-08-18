Claigan Webinar - Making Sense of Minerals Due Diligence in 2026

EU Batteries Regulation, Critical Minerals, and Forced Labour

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- On 27 August 2026, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will host a crucial webinar addressing recent developments in minerals due diligence.

Companies focused on ethical supply chains are experiencing heightened pressure and new incentives for expanding their work. The rising emphasis on critical minerals goes beyond ethical sourcing, and is about cementing supply chain resilience amidst shifting trade partnerships, route disruptions, and rising tariffs. At the same time, upcoming mandates like the EU Batteries Regulation will require formal due diligence frameworks, and global enforcement against forced labour continues to intensify. These regulatory shifts directly affect market access and business continuity, as demonstrated by recent events:

Escalating UFLPA Enforcement: The U.S. government's recent July 31st updates to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List saw the addition of critical raw materials like aluminum and implicated major gold producers.

The U.S. government's recent July 31st updates to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List saw the addition of critical raw materials like aluminum and implicated major gold producers. China's MOFCOM Restrictions: China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) recently prohibited Chinese entities from cooperating with the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA). This poses a disruption to traditional supply chain tracing and mineral compliance worldwide.

Claigan will host a webinar addressing all of these issues to assist organizations in prioritizing their compliance programs for 2026-2027. Key topics will include:

EU Batteries regulation Scope of the regulation and how to comply Overview of Claigan's data on battery minerals Concrete example of the risks associated with battery minerals

Critical minerals Risk-based approach to supply chain resiliency Walkthrough of a high-level risk assessment

Developments in Forced Labour enforcement USTR Tariffs New global forced labour regulations (ex: EUFLR) UFLPA Entity list updates & MOFCOM Countermeasures



Webinars - Updates in Minerals Due Diligence

Date: 27 August 2026

Time: 10am and 2pm (EST)

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A (approximately 1.25 hours)

To Register:

10:00 AM - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LxqNfgjyRBKcmWhpU1r00Q

2:00 PM - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_frwdVL9-TpaZvGXkKD4R4w

Or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in supply chain compliance, completing hundreds of programs related to human rights, import bans, and conflict minerals. Notably, Claigan offers world-class services related to smelter RCOI and due diligence for 3TGs, critical minerals, and mica, and is a leader in identifying high-risk smelters before they become pervasive in the supply chain. In addition to services related to smelters sourcing from the DRC and surrounding countries to assist with annual conflict minerals reports, Claigan has expanded to flagging risks related to broader human rights and environmental risk evaluations.

At Claigan, we believe in 'Less Journey. More Results.'

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.