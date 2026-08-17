Claigan Webinar - Have my materials changed?

Using laboratory testing and Ai to compare materials

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Have you ever had to deal with these difficult questions?

Is this replacement material the same as the current material?

Is the current material different than the original material in my product?

How am I supposed to figure out if this new, obscure chemical is in my product?

My customer is asking about a chemical I have never heard of before and the tender is due by the end of the week.

On August 26th, Claigan will host a webinar on the past, present, and future of your materials. Both laboratory equipment and Ai have improved to the point that you can meaningfully and quickly compare the smallest differences in materials. This is extremely useful if you have a replacement material that you need to justify is 'equivalent' to your current material, or your product is not working the way it used to work.

Claigan's webinar will show you the new frontier of enablement - both in laboratory testing and using simple Ai (even for non-chemists).

Key topics will include:

How to easily determine if two materials are the same

How to easily find differences between old and new materials

How to determine if newly-regulated chemicals are in products tested years ago

Using Ai to get answers in minutes that used to take months and thousands of dollars

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on August 26, 2026.

Webinars - Have my materials changed?

Date: August 26, 2026

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour including Q&A

To Register:

10am - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4Ar7uU4DS5C0lfzJ0NiRaQ

2pm - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Z3f2dw5LSYOsf4cQm4DpVQ

or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance and testing. Claigan has tremendous experience in EU MDR, RoHS, REACH, POP, and dozens of other regulations. Whatever your situation, Claigan has a plan. Just reach out. We are here to help.

At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: Less Journey, More Results.

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.