Claigan Webinar - Global Tour of PFAS Regulation - The current and near term status of PFAS regulation

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - On December 4, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will be presenting a webinar explaining the current PFAS regulation worldwide. Claigan's webinar will also crystal ball on what is in store in the future.

PFAS regulation, pushed by both the UN Stockholm Convention and public opinion, has expanded dramatically over the recent years. However, advocacy by industry has re-opened the conversation, in particular regarding the safety of fluoropolymers versus the water soluble PFAS salts commonly making headlines in the media.

Key topics will include:

PFAS in the EU

PFAS in the US

PFAS in Canada

PFAS in Australia , Japan , and Singapore

, , and Changes in the UN Stockholm Convention on PFAS

Expectations for the future

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on December 4.

Webinars - Global Tour of PFAS Regulation

Date: 4 December 2024

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour including Q&A

To Register:

10am - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GEi5iNZ4RKmSvoRlfeFH4Q

2pm - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EkAwNnHeSgWDgineEhIpsw

or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance (consulting and testing). Claigan has tested thousands of products for PFAS, Section 71, REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory, expert consultancy, and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.

At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: More Results, Less Journey.

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.