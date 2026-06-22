Claigan Webinar - Data Generation for 2026 US Packaging Deadlines
News provided byClaigan Environmental Inc.
Jun 22, 2026, 11:25 ET
Due May 31 2026 (Yes, it was!)
OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - On June 30, 2026, Claigan will host a crash course on generating the mandatory packaging EPR data for California (SB 54) and Oregon (SB 582).
While this data was officially due May 31, 2026, most companies have a 90-day grace period - marking August 31, 2026 as the absolute final date to comply. Beyond that point, the penalties for non-compliance are severe:
- Fines: $25,000 to $50,000 per day
- California: An outright ban on distributors selling your products
- Oregon: Inclusion on a public non-compliance list
Crucially, B2B businesses are fully in scope.
This webinar will focus on practical execution. Claigan will cover the fundamental data for both states, how to harmonize and roll up your metrics, and how to handle real-world challenges like missing supplier data or "pass through" packaging items.
Key topics will include:
- Scope: Clear criteria on who is in and who is out
- The 'Fundamental' Data: Baseline metrics you must collect
- Detachable vs. Associated Packaging: Knowing the difference
- Data Rollup: Consolidating files for both California and Oregon
- Crisis Management: Handling diverse data gaps under a tight deadline
- California's Individual Source Reduction (ISR) Plan
- Fee Optimization: Leveraging Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) to reduce EPR fees
Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on
June 30, 2026.
Webinars - Data Generation for 2026 US Packaging Deadlines
Date: June 30 2026
Time: 10am and 2pm
Duration: 1 hour including Q&A
To Register:
10am - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qKqKTeZrToO81qf61Lx_SA
2pm - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Q0aDQzadQDq6qSqrYF0NWg
or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars
About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)
Claigan is the leading provider in plastics and packaging reporting. Compared to the Canadian Plastics Registry (for which Claigan is the top provider in the world), packaging reporting is pretty straight forward. Whatever your situation, Claigan has a plan. Just reach out. We are here to help.
At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: More Results, Less Journey.
SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.
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