The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is welcoming nominations for its Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating a Canadian journalist who has made a distinguished contribution to the craft and whose work serves as an inspiration to others. The deadline is February 19.

"The past is often said to be an indication of what the future holds," says Chantal Hébert, a jury member and political columnist for the Toronto Star, L'Actualité, CBC's The National and Radio-Canada's Les Coulisses du pouvoir. "By highlighting the careers of great journalists, we are celebrating the greatness of this profession and the love it inspires in those who practise it."

Nominees will be considered based on achievements for:

journalistic work during the person's career;

contribution to society through impactful journalism; and

recognition and respect from peers and community.

Individuals who have worked in all types of media (print, broadcast, digital) and in any journalistic field (news, business, politics, cartoon, arts, etc.) are eligible for consideration.

Last year's recipient was Kim Bolan, the Vancouver Sun investigative reporter covering gangs and organized crime, in recognition of her fearless commitment to truth in the face of personal threats and intimidation.

She joined a list of esteemed journalists who have received the award including John Honderich, Peter Mansbridge, Jean Pelletier, Lloyd Robertson, Michel Auger, Peter Bregg, Lise Bissonnette, Joe Schlesinger, Sally Armstrong, Knowlton Nash, June Callwood, Trina McQueen, Bernard Derome and Robert Fulford, among others.

The winner will be honoured at the CJF Awards virtual ceremony on June 9.

The jury members are:



Michel Cormier (chair), former Radio-Canada executive director of News and Current Affairs;

(chair), former Radio-Canada executive director of News and Current Affairs; The Right Hon. Adrienne Clarkson , co-chair of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship and former governor general (1999-2005);

, co-chair of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship and former governor general (1999-2005); Esther Enkin , former CBC ombudsman, CBC News;

, former CBC ombudsman, CBC News; Hamlin Grange , principal consultant, DiversiPro

, principal consultant, DiversiPro Chantal Hébert , political columnist, Toronto Star , l'Actualité , CBC, Radio-Canada; and

, political columnist, , , CBC, Radio-Canada; and Lou Clancy , visiting Journalism Outreach scholar, Massey College , University of Toronto and Principal, LJM Strategies.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, the Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

