CJF and The Globe and Mail launch new Black Journalism Fellowship

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is delighted to announce another Black Journalism Fellowship, this one in partnership with The Globe and Mail. The CJF-Globe and Mail Black Journalism Fellowship is the fifth in the CJF's Black Journalism Fellowship Program, launched in 2021 to amplify Black voices, improve coverage of Black issues in the news and cultivate future Black media leaders.

The fellowship will provide a unique opportunity for an early-career Black journalist Tweet this The Canadian Journalism Foundation welcomes applications for the new CJF-Globe and Mail Black Journalism Fellowship. (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Foundation)

The fellowship will provide a unique opportunity for an early-career Black journalist—with one-to-five years' experience—to be hosted for six months at the Globe and Mail's Toronto newsroom. The fellow will receive mentoring and training for a variety of skills, including writing, research, video and audio editing, and investigative reporting.

"CJF has a history of successful fellowship programs with the Globe, and we're honoured to work with its exceptional journalists again to foster emerging talent and expand the range of voices and experiences in Canadian media," says Natalie Turvey, CJF President and Executive Director. "This opportunity highlights the CJF's ongoing commitment to advancing the work of Black journalists and the development of a generation of Black media leaders."

The fellow will receive a competitive full-time stipend and will write or produce work during their fellowship opportunity that will be considered for publication. This latest fellowship award joins the existing CJF Black Journalism Fellowships at CBC/Radio-Canada, CTV and the Investigative Journalism Bureau (IJB), which have helped foster the careers of seven Black journalists since 2021.

"The Globe is committed to cultivating the next generation of Canada's top journalists to better serve our readers, and so we're thrilled to be able to host a fellow this fall," said Angela Pacienza, the Globe's Executive Editor. "Fellows will be immersed in our newsroom, participating as full-time journalists, developing and honing their journalism skills over the course of six months."

All 2023 fellows will be recognized at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 13 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

The application deadline for this and other fellowships is Jan. 20, 2023. View fellowship details and the online application.

Our thanks to the generous support of the sponsors of the CJF Black Journalism Fellowships program:

lululemon for the CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Journalism Fellowship;

Aritzia for the CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Women's Journalism Fellowship;

BMO Financial Group for the CJF-CTV News Black Journalism Fellowship; and

Unifor and Gerry Gotfrit for the CJF-IJB Black Investigative Journalism Fellowship.

