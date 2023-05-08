CIVCO Radiotherapy and Qfix Showcase as One Company at ESTRO 2023

CORALVILLE, Iowa, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ -- CIVCO Radiotherapy and Qfix, now together as one company, will exhibit their innovative and patented solutions during the annual ESTRO Congress in Vienna, Austria, 12-16 May 2023. The company encourages attendees to visit booth #200 to experience many of these solutions firsthand. Live product demonstrations will include the Encompass™ SRS Immobilization System, the proprietary Integrated Shim™ and Fibreplast® thermoplastic solutions, and the Symphony® Patient Transfer System.

The company will also have on-display many market-leading solutions and recent innovations focused on improving patient comfort and outcomes, including:

SBRT and All in One Immobilization Systems

The Body Pro-Lok ONE™ system features the only bridge on the market designed with variable height adjustment and lateral and tilting offset for varying body types. SBRT bridges, belts, and additional customization options are also available with the Alta™ Multipurpose Device (including Patient Transfer) and the TotalRT™ All in One Solution.

SRS Immobilization Systems

The Encompass™ and Solstice™ SRS Immobilization Systems are highly advanced, non-invasive solutions designed for precisely targeted brain, head, and neck treatments. The Encompass is validated for HyperArc™ and provides setup confidence and comfort with the Integrated Shim™ system. Solstice features unique variable pitch capability, increasing setup and treatment flexibility.

Comfort Marker 2.0 Patient Marking System

Dr. André Miranda Pires, Institute Português de Oncologia do Porto, will be available during the congress to present clinical research using the Comfort Marker 2.0, showing that patient markings produced with this system are more consistent, well-defined, and sharper than traditional lancet tattoos.

Supine and Prone Breastboards

The C-Qual M™, Access™, and Evolve™ Supine Breastboards offer many configurations and compatibilities for accurate, reproducible, and comfortable patient positioning and immobilization to treat the thorax, abdomen, and breast range. The New Horizon™ Prone Breastboard is modular, with many options for prone breast setups.

Proton Solutions, including Pediatric Options

Universal Couchtop™ and the innovative ProForm™ and Pediatric ProForm, provide an easy-to-use mask attachment and a homogeneous treatment region optimized for CNS patients. The kVue™ Couchtop with BoS® system has become a proton industry standard for head & neck immobilization with its conformal shape which allows optimal treatment beam angles.

About CIVCO Radiotherapy & Qfix

CIVCO Radiotherapy & Qfix is a global leader in developing high-quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy solutions. The company has over 80 years of combined experience bringing advanced hardware and consumables for patient immobilization and positioning, fiducial markers, couchtops, and patient care products to the market. Visit www.CivcoRT.com and www.Qfix.com for more information.

For further information, please contact:

Shelli Locklear, Director of Marketing, at +1 319.248.6619 or [email protected]

