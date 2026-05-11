TORONTO, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - City Park Homes announces its corporate rebrand to City Park, reflecting the company's refined evolution over the past 16 years as it steps into a new phase of growth. This includes operational expansion into larger-scale residential and mixed-use developments across Ontario and more recently, the United States--specifically Texas. In parallel, the group is also entering hospitality.

City Park Homes Rebrands to City Park, Planning for Accelerated Growth (CNW Group/City Park)

The new name and visual identity represent the company's evolution from City Park's early focus on low-rise developments in established communities across the GTA and Southern Ontario, into a fully integrated developer spanning land assembly, design, and construction.

"We've grown into a different company than the one we started over a decade ago," says Christopher Zeppa, President of City Park. "We still develop, design and build every aspect of our homes and sites, but we're now doing it at-scale, building highly desirable communities that are better by design, from foundation to finish."

Founded in 2010, City Park built its reputation by having a vision--unlocking underutilized sites and delivering attainable housing in high-demand areas. That approach positioned the company as a low-rise specialist, often creating opportunities where others could not. Today, the company is applying that same hands-on approach to a broader pipeline that includes larger, volume-driven communities. This growth also includes new verticals, with City Park entering the hospitality space as part of its long-term strategy.

According to Zeppa: "We came up in this business by staying close to every detail, that hasn't changed. What's changing is the scale and our ability to bring that same level of thoughtfulness to larger projects."

City Park's evolution is grounded in a fully integrated structure. All development, design and construction are managed in-house, allowing the company to maintain consistency across projects while responding more directly to how people live today.

"In the current market, there is a huge demand for entry-level homes that are practical, well-designed and built to last--a home that real families can live in," Zeppa adds. "City Park has always focused on usable space and thoughtful design. This continues to be our gold standard as we grow, and we look forward to building what's next, together."

The brand refresh includes a new visual identity, refined messaging and an updated online presence that reflects the company's next phase of growth. What remains unchanged is its focus on quality, efficiency and delivering homes that offer a meaningful entry point into established communities.

For more information, please visit www.cityparkgroup.ca.

About City Park

Under the leadership of Christopher Zeppa, City Park has delivered residential and mixed-use communities across the GTA, Southern Ontario, and the Southwestern United States, spanning condominiums, townhomes, single-family homes, and commercial spaces. The company takes an in-house approach to development, staying close to every detail--an intentional process that ensures each home and community feels considered, connected, and true to its surroundings.

SOURCE City Park

Lisa Kwong, [email protected]