City of Ottawa proclaims Nov. 15 as "CKCU 93.1 FM" Day in honour of the station's 50th anniversary

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The City of Ottawa has officially proclaimed November 15, 2025 as "CKCU 93.1 FM Day", recognizing the 50th anniversary of one of Canada's most enduring independent media organizations.

Founded in 1975 as the country's first campus-based FM radio station, CKCU has spent five decades serving Ottawa-Gatineau with community-driven news, music and storytelling in more than 10 languages.

CKCU 93.1 FM 50 Years Gold (CNW Group/CKCU FM)

"Volunteering at CKCU was one of the first ways I got involved in Ottawa's broadcast community," explained Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor, City of Ottawa. "I learned a lot, met incredible people, and felt a real connection to this city. Fifty years later, CKCU is still giving back to the community, sharing stories, and supporting artists and future broadcasters. Today, we celebrate all that CKCU has done for our community and the role it continues to play in bringing great programming to Ottawa."

The proclamation recognizes CKCU's fifty years of service to the city by giving a voice to a wide range of communities, creating some of Canada's longest-running radio programs, operating radio camps for youth, and supporting the careers of countless artists and future broadcasters. "CKCU 93.1 FM Day" is a time to reflect on what community means across the city and to recognize how local voices, shared stories, and grassroots media strengthen civic life.

"We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition," said Lia Kiessling, Station Director. "CKCU 93.1 FM Day is more than a celebration of one station. It is a chance to recognize the value of independent media and what it makes possible: connection, participation, and shared understanding. Community media matters because it puts people first and helps build the kind of trust and belonging that every city needs."

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is set to deliver the official proclamation shortly after 7 p.m. at CKCU's Alumni Dinner and Celebration on Saturday at Ollie's Pub and Patio in Carleton University's Nideyinàn building. The evening will feature speeches, memorabilia, and music.

CKCU's 50th anniversary celebrations continue through the year, with special programming, public events and community storytelling that honour the station's legacy and invite people to shape its future.

About CKCU FM 93.1

CKCU 93.1 FM is an independent, community-powered media outlet broadcasting from Carleton University in Ottawa since 1975. With more than 100 volunteer-hosted programs, CKCU delivers local news, arts and culture in multiple languages to listeners across the Ottawa-Gatineau region and beyond. The station is commercial-free, accessible, and sustained by the people it serves.

