DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- In a significant acknowledgment for India's conservation efforts, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) has lauded Vantara, India's pioneering animal welfare and conservation initiative for its world-class standards of care, robust compliance with international wildlife trade norms, and deep commitment to ethical stewardship of endangered species.

CITES Praises India’s Vantara for Exemplary Wildlife Care and Full Compliance with Global Standards CITES Praises India’s Vantara for Exemplary Wildlife Care and Full Compliance with Global Standards

Following an official visit by the CITES Secretariat to India in September, the findings were compiled in a detailed report presented at the seventy-ninth meeting of the CITES Standing Committee in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The report highlights India's strong wildlife protection framework and commends Vantara for its exemplary veterinary infrastructure, ethical practices, and conservation-driven management.

Setting a Global Benchmark in Wildlife Welfare

According to the Secretariat's report, "Both the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC) and the Radha Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT) operate to exceptionally high standards with advanced facilities, including well-designed enclosures and comprehensive veterinary care."

The team observed that the facilities under Vantara, spanning multiple conservation zones and care units are fully compliant with Article III of the Convention, which governs the care and trade of Appendix I-listed species. Importantly, the report confirmed that no illegal imports or commercial breeding activities were detected at any of the Vantara managed centres.

Recognising India's Ethical and Legal Leadership

The CITES mission further applauded India's Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as amended in 2022, which aligns fully with international obligations. The report places India in Category 1 under CITES' National Legislation Project, representing the highest possible level of compliance, a status achieved by only a few nations globally.

Reaffirming India's clean record in wildlife trade compliance, the Secretariat noted:

"The Secretariat has not found evidence of any animals being imported to India without proper CITES export or import permits, nor of any import for primarily commercial purposes."

This statement stands as a categorical endorsement of India's transparent and law-abiding conservation framework and underscores the integrity of institutions such as Vantara that work within its ambit.

Advancing Science and Compassion

Beyond regulatory compliance, the CITES report celebrated the scientific and humane excellence of Vantara's animal care model. Both GZRRC and RKTEWT were recognised for making "important successes in medical care and treatment of animals," and the Secretariat encouraged that these insights and innovations be shared with the global scientific community to elevate standards of animal welfare worldwide.

Vantara's facilities combine modern science with compassion driven care offering rescued and rehabilitated animals expansive, naturalistic habitats, advanced medical attention, and enrichment programmes that prioritise psychological and physical wellbeing.

Both centres have reaffirmed their conservation-first philosophy, clarifying that "the sale of animals or their offspring has never been intended and will not be pursued in the future."

Institutional Recognition and Breeding Achievements

Officially recognised by Indian authorities, the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC) was approved by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in 2019 and revalidated in 2023 and again in 2025 reflecting consistent compliance with India's national standards. The Radha Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT), meanwhile, received its official zoo recognition from CZA in July 2025.

Together, the two Vantara facilities are home to over 47,000 animals across thousands of species, maintaining approved breeding programmes for 42 species including 26 native and 16 non-natives. Among their most celebrated successes are the breeding of the Asiatic lion, a species endemic to India, and the Spix macaw, one of the world's rarest birds, symbolising hope for global biodiversity recovery.

A Model for the World

The CITES commendation marks a milestone for India's conservation journey, one that reflects not only adherence to international law but also an evolving national ethos of empathy and ecological responsibility

Vantara's efforts embody the convergence of tradition and technology, where modern veterinary science, ethical governance, and spiritual commitment intersect to redefine what responsible wildlife care looks like in the 21st century.

As CITES acknowledged, India's approach, exemplified through Vantara, sets a global benchmark for humane conservation, one that the world can look to as a model for safeguarding our shared natural heritage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2822535/CITES_Photo_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2822536/CITES_Photo_2.jpg

SOURCE CITES

Ankit Shukla, [email protected], +971 552572807