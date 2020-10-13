Cision Releases Cision Connect, Empowering Communicators to Perform More Meaningful Media Outreach

Learn more about Cision Connect.

"Cision's strong reputation is built upon our customer-oriented innovation and customer satisfaction," said Abel Clark, CEO at Cision. "Cision solutions allow companies and brands of all sizes to stay relevant and engaged with their customers and stakeholders in our rapidly changing world. We are confident that with Cision Connect we will again delight our customers and help solve another of the key challenges PR and communications professionals are facing."

Complete with intuitive searching and intelligent filtering technology, Cision Connect allows users to easily discover media profiles of the journalists and social influencers that are most relevant to them. Media profiles now provide supplemental information about reporters and influencers including their latest social media activity, recently published articles and article reach, empowering communicators to personalize pitches for improved earned media results.

Customers are also equipped to manage their media relationships through automatic team activity tracking, pitch performance metrics, and the ability to measure the outcomes of their outreach. Users can analyze the success of their outreach with key statistics such as email opens and unsubscribes, and view the ROI of their communications campaigns using the monitoring and analytics available in the Next Generation Cision Communications Cloud.

With Cision Connect, PR and communications professionals will now have:

: Browse media profiles and add them to new or existing lists from search results using Cision's new Author Cards – condensed profiles highlighting key information. Workflow integration: Users can integrate Cision directly with their trusted corporate Office365 or Google Workspace to send and record emails to the media and keep a centralized record of their team's communication.

For a tour of Cision Connect and to learn more about the importance of a relationship management tool, register here for Cision's webinar on October 21st.

Cision Connect is now available in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

