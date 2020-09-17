Cision Announces New CEO, Marking a New Phase of Growth

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- Cision, an industry-leading earned media communications management and media advisory platform, today announced it has appointed Abel Clark as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Brandon Crawley, Managing Director at Platinum Equity was acting as Interim CEO.

Abel Clark, Chief Executive Officer

"Since Platinum Equity's acquisition of Cision, our focus has been on unlocking the value potential of the business," said Crawley. "We are excited for Abel to help push this vision forward and confident that his customer-oriented approach and his extensive background in driving successful global growth strategies will be invaluable."

Clark has extensive experience executing high-impact growth strategies and business transformations, with an impressive track record of leading strong and engaged teams to accelerate revenues and profitability.

"I am thrilled to be joining Cision at such an exciting time for the company and our customers," said Clark. "Cision has a world-class global earned media management platform and we are best positioned to partner with our customers in order to deliver the next-generation of technology, workflow solutions and market insight."

Most recently, Clark was CEO and Chairman of TruSight, a start-up backed by leading financial services companies, established to transform third party risk management. Under his leadership the business achieved rapid market adoption and customer expansion, positioning the company for long-term success.

Previously, Clark was the Global Managing Director of Thomson Reuters' $5.5bn Financial division, serving 40,000 customers in over 100 countries. His focus on strategic growth opportunities, resource reallocation, business simplification and the shift from a product focus to a customer-led platform business resulted in an increased organic growth rate and substantial margin expansion. Prior to his role in the Financial division, Clark ran the $1.8bn trading systems business, Marketplaces, during which time he led the turnaround and re-positioning of the global foreign exchange business to achieve market leadership and sustainable growth. Earlier, he was the Chief Strategy Officer for Thomson Reuters Corporation and member of the Executive Committee.

Cision is a leading global provider of earned media software and wire distribution services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,800 employees with offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

