Cisco to Collaborate with AI Infrastructure Partnership to Drive Investment in Data Centers and Enabling Infrastructure

Cisco to work with BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, MGX, Microsoft, NVIDIA and xAI to accelerate innovation and scaling of AI data centers

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cisco today announced that it will collaborate with the AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), which is led by BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), MGX, Microsoft, NVIDIA and xAI. Cisco's addition as a technology partner to AIP, alongside previously announced energy collaborations with GE Vernova and NextEra Energy, further strengthens the AIP platform as it seeks to invest in secure, efficient and scalable infrastructure to support AI workloads.

AIP will initially seek to unlock $30 billion in capital from investors, asset owners, and corporations, which it in turn expects to mobilize up to $100 billion in total investment potential when including debt financing.

Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO, Cisco, said, "AI is only as effective as the technology that connects and secures it. By collaborating across our industry and leveraging public and private partnerships, we intend to build the infrastructure necessary to fulfill the promise of AI as we work together to drive innovation and economic growth."

Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, said, "On behalf of the partnership, we are thrilled to welcome Cisco, which will provide differentiated value to our ability to meet the evolving needs of AI infrastructure. The continued evolution of the AI ecosystem presents generational investment opportunities for our clients and partnership across technology, energy, and private capital will be critical to unlocking this growth."

Cisco joins the partnership with the belief that AI is set to be an economic multiplier, unlocking new ways of automating and augmenting the human workforce across all industries. The technology infrastructure needed to support this evolution requires hardware, software and security purpose-built for AI. The addition of Cisco reinforces AIP's commitment to an open-architecture platform and fostering a broad ecosystem that supports a diverse range of partners on a non-exclusive basis, all working together to build a new kind of AI infrastructure.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, statements regarding Cisco's or AIP's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations, including the anticipated timing, consummation and expected benefits of AIP. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including, among other things, the ability of Cisco or AIP to achieve expected benefits of their investments, business and economic conditions and growth trends, increased competition, global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment and other risk factors set forth in Cisco's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, respectively. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on limited information currently available to Cisco, which is subject to change, and Cisco will not necessarily update the information.

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cisco, [email protected]