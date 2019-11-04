Cisco Partner Summit Kicks Off in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- Cisco Partner Summit – All roads lead to Las Vegas this year for Cisco's annual Partner Summit event. Running November 4 through 6 at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, the 24th annual Partner Summit brings together more than 2,100 partners from over 80 countries around the world.

Cisco partners have unique capabilities that already give them an edge in the marketplace to deliver new solutions and results to customers. The invitation-only event is for partners to network, engage in strategy discussions, get technology updates and develop new business leadership skills to ultimately perform, transform and own their edge.

"Partners have always been central to our business strategy and core to who we are as a company," said Chuck Robbins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cisco. "They bring diverse talent and expertise to our collective customers and I am confident that together we will continue to capture the immense opportunities ahead, deliver the best solutions and customer experience possible and make a true impact on the world around us."

Cisco Partner Summit is a critical event because partners are the heart and soul of the company's business. Every year, nearly 90 percent of Cisco's revenue flows through the partner channel and as an extension of Cisco's salesforce, Partner Summit is the marquee event for partners to understand the key strategies and focus areas for the next year.

"Partners remain our biggest sales engine and we are deeply committed to helping them perform and transform," said Oliver Tuszik, Senior Vice President of the Global Partner Organization. "Our goal is to help our partners differentiate themselves while ultimately creating value. We want to be more than just the best technology vendor, but rather an irreplaceable partner to drive long term success."

Expected announcements at the Partner Summit include a dedicated focus on Customer Experience and significant investments in helping partners grow and profit through the lifecycle. Cisco is also expected to showcase innovations in networking, security, collaboration and a renewed focus on the Small Business space.

Highlights of Cisco Partner Summit

Virtual Partner Summit

For those partners who can't make to the fabled Nevada desert in November, Cisco will be conducting a Virtual Partner Summit.

Global Insight Sessions will stream live. Geo Connection Sessions and Impact Sessions will be available the day after they happen. To learn more about the topics that will be covered or to view the entire agenda, please visit the event website .

Global Insight Session – Day One

Tuesday, November 5 , 8:30 am – 10:30 am PT

, – Learn how the Internet of the Future will enable our customers to do things they haven't seen in the past. Join Chuck Robbins , chairman and chief executive officer, Cisco to hear an update on Cisco's strategy, how Cisco is aligning to our customer's needs and the opportunity for partners to help them navigate complex technology transitions. David Goeckeler , executive vice president and general manager, networking and security business, Cisco will also speak about the technology innovations we are delivering in our networking and security portfolio and Maria Martinez , executive vice president and chief customer experience officer, Cisco will wrap it up by showing Cisco's commitment to helping partners build a profitable customer experience practice.

Global Insight Session – Day Two

Wednesday, November 6 , 8:30 am – 10:30 am PT

, – Tune in to the second Global Insight session where Amy Chang , executive vice president and general manager, Cisco collaboration will help say 'hello future' with Cognitive Collaboration and unveil exciting new solutions. Then, Oliver Tuszik, senior vice president, global partner organization, Cisco will provide an update on the latest partner strategy and how Cisco is helping partners unlock their differentiation. Gerri Elliott , executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer, Cisco and Jim Walsh , senior vice president, growth marketing, Cisco will tie it all together with a look into a portfolio of new sales plays designed for partners to use now, to meet growth and profitability targets. It's time to Own your edge!

Partner Hub

Monday, November 4 , 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm PT

, – Tuesday, Nov. 5 , 12:30 PM – 5:00 PM PT

, – Wednesday, Nov. 6 , 10:30 AM – 5:00 PM PT

, – One of the most valuable aspects of Cisco Partner Summit is the opportunity to exchange information and ideas with the partners and Cisco. The Partner Hub is where attendees can connect, share ideas, build relationships and learn. The focus will be on the customer experience, with more than a dozen demonstration areas and TED-style talks covering topics ranging from security and collaboration to IoT and marketing.

Women in Channels Reception

Tuesday, November 5 , 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm PT

, – The Women in Channels Reception is an invitation-only event that recognizes those who support inclusion and diversity across the partner landscape. It is an opportunity to get together to expand networks, celebrate success, and inspire to continue to make an impact.

Social Impact:

The company's social impact mission at Cisco Partner Summit is to support the company's commitment to accelerate global problem solving through technology and expertise and to positively impact people, society and the planet. Our activities align with Cisco Corporate Social Responsibility priorities and the goal to positively impact 1 billion people by 2025.

Cisco Partner Summit has partnered with the Nevada Homeless Alliance to offer volunteer activities that will benefit homeless people in the local Las Vegas community. Pop-up activations will be around the Aria Convention Center where attendees will be able to create hygiene kits that will be donated to the Nevada Homeless Alliance.

