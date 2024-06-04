Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

News summary:

AI-powered innovations build customers' digital resilience by uniquely combining the power of the network with industry-leading security, observability, and data, simplifying adoption, and offering visibility and insight across the entire digital footprint.

Cisco Investments has launched a $1 Billion Global AI Investment Fund to advance industry innovation and customer readiness, and support Cisco's strategy to connect and protect organizations in an AI-powered future.

Global AI Investment Fund to advance industry innovation and customer readiness, and support Cisco's strategy to connect and protect organizations in an AI-powered future. This year's show headlined by keynote speakers, including Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins ; 7x Super Bowl Champion, Entrepreneur & Philanthropist Tom Brady; and from McLaren Racing, CEO Zak Brown and F1 Team Driver Oscar Piastri.

LAS VEGAS, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- CISCO LIVE -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) kicks off Cisco LIVE 2024 with new AI-powered innovations and investments that deliver a clear message: AI isn't just the latest turning point in technology. It's an efficient, intelligent source of digital resilience that can connect and protect entire organizations and power growth, scale, and an inclusive future for all.

At its premier networking and security event, Cisco is launching AI-enriched networking, security, and observability solutions across its entire portfolio. These are designed to give customers the visibility and insights they need to connect and protect their entire digital footprint and build digital resilience.

"We're thrilled to share incredible innovation and new AI-powered capabilities for our customers this week at Cisco Live," said Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO of Cisco. "Cisco is uniquely positioned to revolutionize the way infrastructure and data connect and protect organizations of all sizes, and we are confident we are the right strategic partner for our customers in this era of AI."

Cisco Investments also announced a $1B global investment fund to expand and develop secure and reliable AI solutions. Cisco is making strategic investments in Cohere, Mistral AI and Scale AI that will advance several critical areas including customer readiness, compute infrastructure, foundational models, model development, and training.

Cisco's Product Innovations Tackle Customers' Core Challenges

Cisco customers are in the spotlight, showcasing the pivotal role Cisco plays as a crucial strategic ally in business and technology. Customers featured at Cisco Live include Steve Madden, Room & Board, Marriott, AT&T, Equinix, WWE, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park and McLaren F1 Racing.

Making AI easier with AI & Networking

Cisco Nexus HyperFabric AI clusters This breakthrough AI cluster solution with NVIDIA features a single place to design, deploy, monitor and assure AI pods and data center workloads. It guides users from design, to validated deployment, to monitoring and assurance for enterprise-ready AI infrastructure.

features a single place to design, deploy, monitor and assure AI pods and data center workloads. It guides users from design, to validated deployment, to monitoring and assurance for enterprise-ready AI infrastructure. Cisco Networking Cloud : New AI-native Digital Experience Assurance innovations from Cisco ThousandEyes unlock cross-domain assurance for Cisco Networking Cloud and beyond. Customers are now empowered to see and manage every enterprise, cloud, SaaS, and Internet network for exceptional digital experiences to every user, everywhere, every time.

Making AI safer with AI & Security

In an increasingly complex and hyper-distributed world, Cisco tips the balance of power in favor of the defenders with new capabilities across the Cisco Security Cloud Customers gain an AI-fortified security posture backed by market-leading firewall infrastructure, new sources of telemetry, superior network visibility, and AI-native management architecture.

Customers gain an AI-fortified security posture backed by market-leading firewall infrastructure, new sources of telemetry, superior network visibility, and AI-native management architecture. A little over one month after the launch of Cisco Hypershield, Cisco is announcing Cisco Hypershield support for AMD Pensando DPUs and Intel IPUs. It enables enterprises to realize an AI-driven, distributed security architecture that seamlessly goes from the cloud to the data centers to the edge while still being highly performing and energy efficient.

Making AI work with AI & Observability

Customers benefit from Cisco's recent landmark acquisition of Splunk with flawless, secure digital experiences powered by unparalleled visibility and real-time insights that help standardize the observability practice into solution – getting customers ahead of future demands and set up for new opportunities.

with flawless, secure digital experiences powered by unparalleled visibility and real-time insights that help standardize the observability practice into solution – getting customers ahead of future demands and set up for new opportunities. At the event, Cisco will share that it has combined its new AI Assistant and the power of Splunk Log Observability with Cisco AppDynamics Application Performance Monitoring (APM) with the introduction of AppDynamics Log Observer Connect. This will enable users to unlock meaningful guidance and insights to make informed decisions faster and more accurately than ever.

Making AI work with the Future of Work

AI-Powered Contact Center and Hybrid Work Innovations New capabilities in Webex Contact Center will help organizations design and manage conversational self-service experiences, provide an AI Assistant for contact center agents, and integrate third-party virtual agent solutions.

New capabilities in Webex Contact Center will help organizations design and manage conversational self-service experiences, provide an AI Assistant for contact center agents, and integrate third-party virtual agent solutions. Additionally, AI Assistant for Webex Suite will soon be generally available to customers. IT admins will benefit from remote device access management in Webex Control Hub, and all-new Desk Reservation with Cisco Spaces makes it easy to find and book desk spaces and Cisco Collaboration Devices.

Enabling AI Skills

New AI Fundamentals for Partners: Cisco will announce the first stage of its AI partner specialization training that will equip partners with the knowledge needed to optimize infrastructure for AI workloads using Cisco technology. It will explore AI basics, including key concepts and terms, a taxonomy of AI solutions and an overview of Cisco's AI strategy, governance and use cases to master AI solution implementation in, on and through Cisco platforms.

Cisco will announce the first stage of its AI partner specialization training that will equip partners with the knowledge needed to optimize infrastructure for AI workloads using Cisco technology. It will explore AI basics, including key concepts and terms, a taxonomy of AI solutions and an overview of Cisco's AI strategy, governance and use cases to master AI solution implementation in, on and through Cisco platforms. New Cisco Certification in AI: Organizations can build an AI-ready workforce with the announcement of Cisco's new certification in designing modern AI architecture. The vendor-agnostic certification will enable employers, employees and jobseekers to gain and validate the skills needed to design modern AI/ML compute and networks now and into the future.

About Cisco Live

Cisco LIVE 2024, the premier networking and security event that brings together the global Cisco community to showcase the latest innovations and inspire attendees to strive for a more inclusive future for all. Welcoming more than 20,000 attendees in-person, with nearly one million more tuning in from around the world via a live-streamed digital event, Cisco LIVE 2024 is set to be Cisco's most impactful conference to date.

To experience the live keynotes, learn more about Cisco Live news announcements and view additional digital content, visit The Newsroom.

Additional Resources:

Flickr album with on-site photos uploaded daily from Cisco LIVE 2024.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals.

Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

For further information: Will Stickney, [email protected], 646-573-4532