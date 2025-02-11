Cisco Empowers Service Providers to Reimagine Networks for AI

News Summary:

Cisco Agile Services Networking architecture provides the blueprint for service providers as they look to enable AI connectivity and monetize assured services.

Cisco is committed to helping service providers make their networks simpler, more resilient, and intelligent with new Silicon One-powered platforms, coherent pluggable optics and software enhancements.

The delivery of AI-enabled applications and experiences relies on service providers, and Cisco is helping them evolve their networks for AI scale.

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- CISCO LIVE-- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), the worldwide leader in networking and security, today announced new solutions to enable service providers to deliver AI connectivity. Service providers are set to play a critical role in defining how, where, and when data from artificial intelligence (AI) applications moves across networks. With these solutions, Cisco can enable service providers to handle the increase in data volume and variety, and monetize the services supporting AI traffic. These innovations also showcase the evolution of Cisco Silicon One, with new devices that enable Cisco customers to build networks with the flexibility AI services require.

The data created by AI applications needs to be processed closer to the edge and closer to users, requiring better access speeds, service performance, resiliency and data security. Cisco is offering service providers a path forward with Cisco Agile Services Networking – an architecture for AI connectivity that enables service providers to monetize the delivery of assured services and networking.

"The AI revolution is a massive potential tailwind for service providers," said Jeetu Patel, EVP and Chief Product Officer, Cisco. "AI, and especially the advent of AI agents, will mean an incredible influx of new digital workers who will be working together and communicating constantly. Cisco's Agile Services Networking is the blueprint for service providers as they look to capitalize on the opportunities of AI by meeting the demand for high-bandwidth, secure, and energy-efficient connectivity."

Powering AI Connectivity, Delivering New Services

Service providers are in a unique position in the AI ecosystem. They own and operate the networks that connect where AI data is generated and where AI applications are consumed. They also own and operate the data centers where AI training and inferencing applications process massive data sets.

Cisco Agile Services Networking is an architecture designed to remove complexity with simplified networking that converges network layers and services. It can assure experiences with resilient networks and services enabled by AI-powered automation, observability, and security. And, service providers can monetize services deployed closer to their end-users from a network architecture optimized for intelligent service delivery. To deliver this architecture, Cisco is introducing:

Cisco Silicon One Systems and Platforms: New Silicon One and Cisco 8000 portfolio additions to access, edge, and metro networks, offering consistent control, sustainability, security, and manageability for how networks are built from the silicon and systems level. The architecture introduces the new Cisco Silicon One A100 and K100 devices for fixed, centralized, and modular systems.

New Silicon One and Cisco 8000 portfolio additions to access, edge, and metro networks, offering consistent control, sustainability, security, and manageability for how networks are built from the silicon and systems level. The architecture introduces the new Cisco Silicon One A100 and K100 devices for fixed, centralized, and modular systems. Cisco Coherent Pluggable Optics: New 400g ULH coherent pluggable optics enable Cisco to support ultra long-haul applications and connect locations up to 3000km apart without the use of traditional transponders. Along with updated 100G and 800G optics, Cisco is extending Routed Optical Networking so service providers can simplify their network, improve management and use less energy by further converging their IP and optical layers.

New 400g ULH coherent pluggable optics enable Cisco to support ultra long-haul applications and connect locations up to 3000km apart without the use of traditional transponders. Along with updated 100G and 800G optics, Cisco is extending Routed Optical Networking so service providers can simplify their network, improve management and use less energy by further converging their IP and optical layers. Network Automation and Assurance Features: Cisco Crosswork Network Automation and Provider Connectivity Assurance (formerly Accedian Skylight) offers new predictive AI technology to accelerate network capacity planning and resource allocation and gives operators comprehensive views to manage their entire network infrastructure. In addition, Provider Connectivity Assurance integrates with Splunk so customers can correlate application and infrastructure performance data and drive automated decisions that accelerate resolution.

Together, these new innovations supply service providers with the tools necessary to evolve their networks, develop new service offerings, and monetize the delivery of assured services. Agile Services Networking is also a more energy efficient and less resource-intensive architecture. When compared to traditional, centralized deployments, one edge architecture use case utilizing the Cisco 8000 series was projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 324 metric tonnes CO2e across an assumed product lifetime and all product life phases when combined with Cisco's Takeback and Reuse program, and lower energy consumption by 80%.

The first of Cisco's Silicon One-powered 8000 series is generally available today; additional models are targeted to ship in spring and summer of 2025. The first of Cisco's new Coherent Pluggable Optics are also targeted to begin shipping in spring of 2025. The Network Automation and Assurance features are available now.

Partnering to capitalize on the AI opportunity

As AI continues to drive rapid change in how networks are built, managed, and optimized, Cisco's partnerships with service providers are more crucial than ever. Global Service Providers, including Arelion, Bell Canada, BT business, Colt, Lumen, Megaport, OTE (Deutsche Telekom) and Swisscom, have expressed excitement for the capabilities introduced by Cisco Agile Services Networking. Read more here.

Additional Resources

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco .

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Futures Disclaimer: Many of the products and features described herein remain in varying stages of development and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. The delivery timeline of these products and features is subject to change at the sole discretion of Cisco, and Cisco will have no liability for delay in the delivery or failure to deliver any of the products or features set forth herein.

