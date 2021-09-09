Cisco commits to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ --

Cisco commits to reaching net zero across all scopes of emissions by 2040, which includes our product use, operations, and supply chain

Company also commits to reaching net zero for all global Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2025

Cisco will establish other near-term emissions-reduction targets for its key emissions sources in support of our 2040 net zero goal

Today Cisco announced that it is committing to reaching net zero for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across all scopes by 2040, 10 years ahead of when climate scientists say the planet must reach net zero to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Cisco's net zero goal will be supported by ambitious near-term targets, including to reach net zero for all global Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2025.

Other near-term targets will cover key Scope 3 categories for Cisco, such as use of sold products and supply chain emissions and will be made public as they are finalized later in 2021. The new greenhouse gas reduction goals will follow the latest climate science, and Cisco will report progress on these targets in its annual Corporate Social Responsibility Impact Report.

This announcement marks a major milestone in Cisco's journey to Power an Inclusive Future for All. Cisco's efforts to advance this purpose will encompass investments and initiatives related to closing the digital divide, advancing social justice, building partner ecosystems of impact, and setting and achieving ambitious sustainability goals like today's net zero commitment.

"The devastating effects of the climate disasters over the past few weeks could not be a clearer sign of the urgent need to address climate change now," said Fran Katsoudas, Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer, Cisco. "As a global technology leader, we must set the standard for sustainable business practices and support our customers, partners, and suppliers in their efforts to reduce their impact on the environment as well."

Cisco has been setting and achieving goals to reduce its GHG emissions at its facilities and across its supply chain since 2008. Strategies Cisco will use to reach net zero include:

Continuing to increase the energy efficiency of our products through innovative product design

Accelerating use of renewable energy

Embracing hybrid work

Investing in carbon removal solutions

Further embedding sustainability and circular economy principles across our business

For more than 15 years, Cisco has worked toward a sustainable future by reducing emissions, reducing waste, building more efficient products, and setting and achieving ambitious goals.

Since 2008, Cisco has set and achieved a series of five-year goals to reduce our Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions. The current goal to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 60% by FY22 (compared to FY07) is approved by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), and we are on track to meet it.

Cisco has achieved 100% renewable energy in several countries around the world and is on track to reach its goal to use electricity generated from renewable sources for at least 85% of Cisco's global electricity by FY22.

For Scope 3 emissions, in 2019, Cisco was one year ahead of schedule in reaching a goal to avoid 1 million metric tonnes of CO 2 e in our supply chain through a range of actions -- such as utilizing more ocean shipments, redesigning product packaging, and implementing energy management at our contract manufacturing partners. We then set a new goal to reduce supply chain-related Scope 3 GHG emissions by 30 percent absolute by FY30 (compared to FY19).

e in our supply chain through a range of actions -- such as utilizing more ocean shipments, redesigning product packaging, and implementing energy management at our contract manufacturing partners. We then set a new goal to reduce supply chain-related Scope 3 GHG emissions by 30 percent absolute by FY30 (compared to FY19). Cisco is committed to designing and managing its products and packaging for reuse, repair and resource efficiency . Cisco is on track to design 100% of new Cisco products and packaging to incorporate Circular Design Principles by 2025. Cisco also continues to deliver and improve its product service, takeback and reuse programs, supporting the 100% product return pledge made by CEO Chuck Robbins at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in 2018 as part of the PACE Capital Equipment Coalition.

Learn more about Cisco's effort to power a more sustainable future .

