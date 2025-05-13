Cisco Announces New Strategic AI Initiatives in the Middle East

News Summary:

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cisco, the global leader in networking and security, today announced a series of strategic initiatives across all phases of the AI revolution in the United States and in the Middle East region. These new initiatives place Cisco at the center of the AI revolution in the Gulf, providing world class and trusted technology together with other Cisco partners.

Partnering in the Middle East to Build the AI-powered Future

The announcements this morning follow the visit last week by CEO Chuck Robbins to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain, and the visit today by Jeetu Patel, EVP and Chief Product Officer, to Saudi Arabia, where he is participating in President Trump's state visit to the region.

During his tour of the region, Chuck Robbins met with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor, Shiekh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, National Security Advisor of Bahrain, Sheikh Nasser bin Hamed, as well as other senior officials and dignitaries.

These high-level meetings built on the decades of Cisco's deep partnerships in these countries with a particular focus now on supporting secure and trustworthy buildouts of Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure, AI innovation, research, and talent development.

"The Gulf region's AI revolution is truly impressive, and Cisco is proud to play a key role in ensuring it is implemented intelligently, securely, and with trusted partners to drive maximum value for governments, businesses, and consumers. I am confident in Cisco's ability to help lead the way in the AI revolution and believe these new announcements exemplify that posture and positioning," Robbins said following the visit.

"The pace of AI innovation today is unprecedented, and yet, what we're able to do today is just a fraction of what will be possible in just a few years," said Jeetu Patel, EVP and Chief Product Officer, Cisco. "For countries, organizations, and industries, the time to invest in key infrastructure, AI safety and security, and new skill development is now. Cisco is developing the critical technologies of the AI-era, and we're thrilled to be working across the Gulf to maximize their impact."

Today's announcements feature major investments and strategic partnerships, including:

AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP) : Cisco today announced that it will collaborate with the AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), which is led by BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), MGX, Microsoft, NVIDIA and xAI. AIP will initially seek to unlock $30 billion in capital from investors, asset owners, and corporations. Cisco's addition as a technology partner to AIP, further strengthens the AIP platform as it seeks to invest in secure, efficient and scalable infrastructure to support AI workloads.

Cisco today announced that it will collaborate with the AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), which is led by BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), MGX, Microsoft, NVIDIA and xAI. AIP will initially seek to unlock in capital from investors, asset owners, and corporations. Cisco's addition as a technology partner to AIP, further strengthens the AIP platform as it seeks to invest in secure, efficient and scalable infrastructure to support AI workloads. Cisco, HUMAIN and expanded partnerships in Saudi Arabia : Cisco has announced to join a groundbreaking initiative with HUMAIN, Saudi Arabia's new AI enterprise to help build the world's most open, scalable, resilient and cost-efficient AI infrastructure. This landmark collaboration will set a new standard for how AI infrastructure is designed, secured and delivered – combining Cisco's global expertise with the Kingdom's bold AI ambitions. The multi-year initiative aims to position the country as a global leader in digital innovation.

Cisco has announced to join a groundbreaking initiative with HUMAIN, new AI enterprise to help build the world's most open, scalable, resilient and cost-efficient AI infrastructure. This landmark collaboration will set a new standard for how AI infrastructure is designed, secured and delivered – combining Cisco's global expertise with the Kingdom's bold AI ambitions. The multi-year initiative aims to position the country as a global leader in digital innovation. Cisco and G42 : Cisco to extend strategic partnership with G42 to further advance AI innovation and infrastructure development in the UAE. The collaboration focuses on Cisco's comprehensive secure AI portfolio and AI-native solutions and services and G42's deep regional roots, AI infrastructure expertise, and expanding global footprint including a potential joint Go-To-Market initiative.

Cisco to extend strategic partnership with G42 to further advance AI innovation and infrastructure development in the UAE. The collaboration focuses on Cisco's comprehensive secure AI portfolio and AI-native solutions and services and G42's deep regional roots, AI infrastructure expertise, and expanding global footprint including a potential joint Go-To-Market initiative. Qatar's Digital Transformation: Qatar's Ministry of Interior and Cisco signed a letter of intent to collaborate on Qatar's digital transformation, AI, infrastructure development and cybersecurity.

These announcements follow Cisco's other recent AI initiatives, including:

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on the Cisco Newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, statements regarding Cisco's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations, including the anticipated timing, consummation and expected benefits of its plans in Saudi Arabia. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including, among other things, the ability of Cisco to achieve expected benefits of its investments, business and economic conditions and growth trends, increased competition, global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment and other risk factors set forth in Cisco's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, respectively. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on limited information currently available to Cisco, which is subject to change, and Cisco will not necessarily update the information.

