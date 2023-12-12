TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - A sanctions hearing has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules in the matter of Leszek Dziadecki.

The hearing panel will consider the sanctions to be imposed as a result of its decision dated September 20, 2023, which found that Leszek Dziadecki acted contrary to Mutual Fund Dealer Rules. Leszek Dziadecki was found to have:

a) engaged in securities related business that was not carried on for the account of the Member or conducted through its facilities by recommending, selling, or facilitating the sale of syndicated mortgage investments to clients and other individuals; and

b) engaged in unapproved outside business activities in relation to syndicated mortgage investments.

The hearing panel's liability decision is available at:

Re Dziadecki, Leszek - Reasons For Decision

The sanctions hearing is open to the public, unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Hearing Date: December 21, 2023 at 10:00 (Eastern)

Location: Toronto, Ontario via videoconference

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this questionnaire.

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Mississauga, Ontario area.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

