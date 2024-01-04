TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules in a matter between Enforcement Staff and Joshua Emanuel Mifsud.

The hearing is open to the public, unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Hearing Date: April 23, 2024 at 10 am (Eastern time)

Location: Toronto, Ontario (via videoconference)

The hearing concerns allegations that Joshua Emanuel Mifsud cut and pasted the signatures of two clients from copies of account forms previously signed by the clients onto four new account forms and submitted the account forms to the Dealer Member for processing, contrary to Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 2.1.1

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations, which set out the allegations, are available at:

Mifsud, Joshua – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, Joshua Emanuel Mifsud conducted business in the Halton Hills, Ontario area.

