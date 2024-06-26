CIRO shares Annual Priorities for Fiscal Year 2025

TORONTO, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) released its Fiscal 2025 Annual Public Priorities.

This year's Annual Priorities build on last year's priorities and begin the work of CIRO's three-year Strategic Plan released in April of this year. For the FY25 CIRO is focused on the following three key areas:

Integration

Regulatory Delivery and Operations

Strategic Objectives

"These priorities build on last year's priorities and from CIRO's three-year Strategic Plan released earlier of this year, while advancing the organization in ways that we know are important to our members, investors and other stakeholders," said Alexandra William, Senior Vice-President, Member Regulation and Corporate Strategy. "Our Annual Priorities provide members and stakeholders with transparency about CIRO's focus for the next year and how we plan to respond to transformation in the industry and changes in how investors and members engage with capital markets and market participants. A critical component of our strategic planning process was the consultation conducted with our various stakeholders. CIRO did extensive work to obtain feedback from members and other stakeholders on CIRO's current role as a regulator, what can be done better, and what can be done better meet the needs of the investor and the industry for the future. All this work formed the basis of the strategic planning process and helped us determine this year's priorities."

There were several factors considered when deciding this year's Annual Priorities, such as:

Impact to Members, investors and stakeholders

Size of the impact measured by size of rule changes, new information or request for comments asked by us

How the priorities match to the Year 1 integration priorities

Balance between regulation delivery and operations, integration and Strategic Priorities

"CIRO, like all regulators, has a primary responsibility of delivering regulation efficiently and effectively. The successful integration over the next couple of years will support the delivery of our commitments to our members, investors and stakeholders," said Williams.

The Annual Public Priorities are in addition to the ongoing delivery of CIRO's mission to promote healthy capital markets by regulating fairly and effectively so that our investors feel protected and confident investing for their futures.

About CIRO

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is carrying on the regulatory functions of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada, and is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit CIRO.ca .

