CALGARY, AB, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - A first appearance in the matter of Kimberly Myles Larson was held on November 8, 2023. At the first appearance, a hearing on the merits of this matter before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules, was scheduled for August 6 to 8, 2024.

Hearing Date: August 6-8th, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Mountain Time)

Location: Calgary, Alberta, by videoconference

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this questionnaire.

The hearing concerns allegations that Kimberly Myles Larson:

engaged in securities related business that was not carried on for the account of the Dealer Member or conducted through its facilities by recommending, selling, or facilitating the sale of limited partnership units and promissory notes to clients and other individuals; and

made referrals in respect of limited partnership units and promissory notes and received compensation for doing so, thereby participating in a referral arrangement to which the Dealer Member was not a party and which did not otherwise comply with the Dealer Member's policies and procedures; and

engaged in an unapproved outside business activity in relation to limited partnership units and promissory notes.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations, which set out the allegations, are available at:

Larson, Kimberly – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, Kimberly Myles Larson conducted business in the Provost, Alberta area.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

