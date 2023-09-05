TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO") commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Omadai (Amy) Sukhai (the "Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated June 15, 2023 (the "Notice of Hearing").

As previously announced, the first appearance in this proceeding was held on August 30, 2023 by videoconference before a Hearing Panel of the CIRO's Ontario District Hearing Committee.

Following submissions by the parties, the Hearing on the Merits has been scheduled to take place electronically by videoconference on January 16 and 17, 2024, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be held. The Hearing Panel also scheduled an interim appearance on December 12, 2023, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern). The proceeding will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to participate should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Toronto, Ontario area.

