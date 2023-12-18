TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA), now Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Ann Marie Reid by Notice of Hearing dated August 22, 2022 (Notice of Hearing).

An appearance in this proceeding will be held by teleconference on December 20, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, and will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the respondent conducted business in the Mississauga and Toronto, Ontario area.

