TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - On December 18, 2023, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) accepted a settlement agreement, with sanctions, between Enforcement Staff and Robert Weston Crocker.

Robert Weston Crocker admitted to the following violations:

failure to learn and remain informed of the essential facts relative to a client by completing Know Your Client information he knew was inaccurate; and

completing purchases of private placements for a client which were "non-PRO" eligible when he knew that the client's account should have been marked "PRO".

Pursuant to the settlement agreement, Robert Weston Crocker agreed to the following sanctions:

a fine of $30,000 ,

, disgorgement of $8,078 ,

, suspension from registration for 6 months,

re-writing the Conduct Practices Handbook examination prior to re-registration, and

strict supervision for 6 months upon re-registration.

Robert Weston Crocker also agreed to pay costs of $10,000.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

Crocker, Robert Weston – Settlement Agreement

The hearing panel's decision will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

The alleged violations occurred while Robert Weston Crocker was a Registered Representative with the Toronto branch of Canaccord Genuity Corp. Robert Weston Crocker is no longer a registrant with a CIRO-regulated firm.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

