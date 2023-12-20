HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - On November 22, 2023, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) accepted a settlement agreement, with sanctions, between Enforcement Staff and Robert Friesen.

Robert Friesen admitted that he reviewed and approved the use of altered forms without having the client initial the alterations.

Specifically, Robert Friesen admitted that between January 11, 2017 and February 21, 2021, the Respondent, acting in the capacity as branch manager, reviewed and approved the use of 29 account forms where information had been altered on the account forms without having the client initial the alterations, contrary to Mutual Fund Dealer Rules 2.5.5(f)(i) and 2.1.1 (formerly MFDA Rules 2.5.5(f)(i) and 2.1.1).

Pursuant to the settlement agreement, Robert Friesen agreed to the following sanctions:

a) a fine in the amount of $5,000;

b) a suspension from acting as a branch manager or in any supervisory capacity for a Dealer Member for a period of 6 months commencing on November 22, 2023; and

c) completion of the branch manager's course offered by the Investment Funds Institute of Canada, the Investment Dealer Supervisors Course offered by the Canadian Securities Institute, or another industry course that is acceptable to Staff of CIRO, prior to acting as a branch manager or in any supervisory capacity for a Dealer Member.

Robert Friesen also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $2,500.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

Friesen, Robert – Settlement Agreement

The hearing panel's decision will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

The alleged violations occurred while Robert Friesen was a Registered Representative in Nova Scotia as a dealing representative with Desjardins Financial Security Investments Inc.

