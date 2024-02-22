CALGARY, AB, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a disciplinary hearing held on July 26, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules found that Michael Bock contravened MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The hearing panel's decision dated February 7, 2024 is available at:

Re Bock, 2024 CIRO 22

Specifically, the hearing panel found that Michael Bock:

altered and used to process transactions, 69 account forms in respect of 56 clients, by altering information on the account forms without having the client initial the alterations; and obtained, possessed, and in some instances used to process transactions, 18 pre-signed account forms in respect of 18 clients.

The hearing panel imposed a fine of $28,000 and required that Michael Bock complete an Ethics and Professional Conduct Course offered by the IFSE Institute, or a different industry course acceptable to CIRO Staff, within 12 months of service of this decision.

The hearing panel directed the parties to make submissions on costs, which will be determined separately.

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, Michael Bock conducted business in the Calgary, Alberta area.

