VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a penalty hearing held on January 30, 2024 pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) imposed the following sanctions on Donald Warren Metcalfe:

a fine of $2,500,000 ; and a permanent bar to approval in any capacity.

Donald Warren Metcalfe is also required to pay costs in the amount of $68,908.

The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

In an earlier decision on liability, issued December 11, 2023, the hearing panel found that Donald Warren Metcalfe:

engaged in and enabled fraudulent conduct committed by Gary Man King Ng with respect to loan financing; and failed to attend an interview with Enforcement Staff and failed to cooperate with an investigation.

The liability decision is available at Re Metcalfe 2023 CIRO 38.

The violations occurred while Donald Warren Metcalfe was the President and Chief Operating Officer of Chippingham Financial Group Limited and later the Executive Vice Chairman and a Director of PI Financial Corp. The Respondent is no longer a registrant with a CIRO-regulated firm.

