SASKATOON, SK, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - On July 14, 2023, a hearing panel of the Investment Dealer Division of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) accepted a settlement agreement, with sanctions, between Enforcement Staff and Bart William Hunter.

Mr. Hunter admitted that he failed in his obligations regarding the proper execution of client documents.

Specifically, Mr. Hunter admitted that between January 2012 and February 2021, he failed in his obligations regarding the proper execution of client documents, resulting in the collection, possession, and use of pre-signed forms, contrary to Rule 1400 of the Investment Dealer Rules (Dealer Member Rule 29.1 prior to September 1, 2016).

Pursuant to the settlement agreement, Mr. Hunter agreed to the following sanctions:

a suspension from acting in a registered capacity for three months; a fine in the amount of $70,000 ; close supervision for 10 months; and a successful rewrite of the Conduct and Practices Handbook exam.

Mr. Hunter also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

Hunter, Bart William – Settlement Agreement

The hearing panel's decision will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website for investment dealer disciplinary proceedings and the MFDA website for mutual fund dealer disciplinary proceedings.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated firms (Investment Dealer Division) is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is carrying on the regulatory functions of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA), and is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

For further information: Julia Mackenzie, Manager, Public Affairs - Acting [email protected], Phone: 416-786-1650