TORONTO, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) released its inaugural three-year Strategic Plan outlining areas the public interest regulator will focus on to promote healthy capital markets, so investors feel protected and confident investing for their futures.

"The Strategic Plan acknowledges the industry's significant transformation, influenced by the evolving needs of Canadians and technological innovation," said Andrew J. Kriegler, President and CEO, CIRO. "It also highlights the importance of delivering on our day-to-day regulatory mandate and prioritizes the completion of the integration in its first year."

The work of the Strategic Plan is grounded in CIRO's new Vision, Mission and Values which were developed as part of the Strategic Planning process.

Vision: Be an agile and trusted regulator. Who helps the investment industry deliver the right financial outcomes for investors.

Mission: Promote healthy capital markets by regulating fairly and effectively so investors feel protected and confident investing for their futures.

Values: We do what is right. We are effective. We foster inclusion. We are forward-thinking.

"The vision, mission and values are about the 'how' we will work together and with our stakeholder to accomplish our outcomes to better the regulatory system that will ultimately make things better for Canadian investors," said Kriegler.

The Strategic Plan covers the period of April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2027, and has six strategic objectives that will help CIRO deliver on the promise of the benefits of an amalgamation between two legacy self-regulatory organizations. The six strategic objectives are:

Integration Regulatory Evolution Access to Advice Investor Research, Education and Protection Registration and Proficiency Market Regulation

"CIRO, like all regulators, has a primary responsibility, of delivering its regulation efficiently and effectively," said Kriegler. "CIRO's inaugural Strategic Plan lays the foundation to improve the elements of the Canadian capital markets system we support by working to fill the gaps in regulation and reduce duplication and increase simplicity to an unnecessary complex system."

Beyond the six strategic objectives the Strategic Plan also lays out CIRO's plan to focus on Transformational Initiatives to set the stage for future transformational change that supports the priorities of our stakeholders and our regulatory partners.

"The plan also looks to the future and our ability to set the stage for transformational change, change which will support both the priorities of our stakeholders and our regulatory partners the Canadian Securities Administrators," said Kriegler.

About CIRO

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

For further information: Sean Hamilton, Director, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected]; Phone: 416-865-2931